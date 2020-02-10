Ciara shows Baby Bump in a daring dress at Vanity Fair Party

One two kill.

On Sunday, Ciara She exhibited her growing belly at the party after the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Awards. Walking on the red carpet with her husband Russell Wilson beside her, the singer of "Level Up,quot; shook a set of sequins that made her look radiant and dazzling.

For Ralph Russo's asymmetrical dress, Ciara put on a black suit with a corset underneath, which allowed her cleavage, midsection and legs to remain visible in the mesh mesh dress. To match the look, she tied the golden strands with a loose couture knot and wore a matching headband that featured the same fabric as her statement dress. Keeping the subject with its shiny set, Ciara was complemented with diamond earrings and a pair of black metallic shoes.

In addition to demonstrating that the singer of "One, Two Step,quot; and the professional football star make up one of the best dressed couples in Hollywood, Russell looked elegant and elegant with a black satin tuxedo.