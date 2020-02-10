Ciara shows Baby Bump in a daring dress at Vanity Fair Party

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images
On Sunday, Ciara She exhibited her growing belly at the party after the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscars Awards. Walking on the red carpet with her husband Russell Wilson beside her, the singer of "Level Up,quot; shook a set of sequins that made her look radiant and dazzling.
For Ralph Russo's asymmetrical dress, Ciara put on a black suit with a corset underneath, which allowed her cleavage, midsection and legs to remain visible in the mesh mesh dress. To match the look, she tied the golden strands with a loose couture knot and wore a matching headband that featured the same fabric as her statement dress. Keeping the subject with its shiny set, Ciara was complemented with diamond earrings and a pair of black metallic shoes.
In addition to demonstrating that the singer of "One, Two Step,quot; and the professional football star make up one of the best dressed couples in Hollywood, Russell looked elegant and elegant with a black satin tuxedo.
The date night of Vania Fair of Ciara and Russell arrives almost two weeks after they announced that they were waiting for their second child together. The future parents, who welcomed the daughter. Sienna Princess In 2017, he visited Instagram to share the exciting news with fans with a beautiful photo shoot of his recent vacation in Turks and Caicos.
Standing proudly on top of a rock formation on the beach, the singer of "Goodies,quot;, who also shares a 5-year-old son. Future Zahir with ex Future, expose your bump for all to see in powerful snapshots. "Number 3,quot;, captioned the image.
Taking advantage of an opportunity to take photos, Russell shared a publication similar to Ciara's to give the news to his followers; Only this time, he can be seen hilariously stealing his wife's thunder. Using the same legend as the "Beauty Marks,quot; singer, the Seattle quarterback Seahawks posed for a selfie while Ciara did her magic and became the focus of the photo.
