Chrissy Teigen criticizes "F – king Tool,quot; to criticize the parasite

If you come for Parasite, you will have to deal with Chrissy Teigen First.
On sundays Oscar 2020 Awards, Bonj Joon-hoThe critically acclaimed thriller won the title of Best Film, becoming the first non-English film to take home the first trophy. (It exceeded Little womannorth, Marriage history, 1917, Once upon a time … in Hollywood among others.) And while the cast microphone cut during the executive producer Kwak Sin-aeacceptance speech, audience, including Tom Hanks Y Charlize TheronHe protested loudly until the talented group could finish.
In fact, almost everyone wants to see Parasite Savor in your deserved moment. That is, except for a Twitter troll. "A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917," wrote the presenter of Blaze TV Jon Miller. "The acceptance speech was:" GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU. "Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of the United States."
"‘ These people & # 39; are obviously not Korean, but those from Hollywood who grant a foreign film that stokes the flames of class goods in 2 films that I thought were more deserving simply to show how awake they are, "he continued. "That should be clear from the rest of what I tweeted about tonight's production."
For its part, Teigen would not tolerate this disrespect. "What a silly tool you are, your family is ashamed," he said. wrote. "At meetings they are literally like & # 39; how Jon is doing that silly little tool f & # 39; k & # 39; and everyone says & # 39; yes, we don't care if he's a damn fool-come & # 39; if you want, you're out tonight. "
Soon, even husband John legend intervened "Do you get paid for these silly shots," the singer tweeted. "Or is it something you do for fun?"
Fortunately, the duo didn't let Miller's words ruin his night. As always, they showed up at the Vanity fair After the party ready to kill the red carpet. While Legend chose an elegant black tuxedo, the mother of two put on a beautiful sea foam dress by Georges Hobeika. "Mom and dad are here to confiscate all incoming drugs," he tweeted, and then added, "every year we get more and more, I'm surprised."
