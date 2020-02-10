Chrissy Teigen criticizes "F – king Tool,quot; to criticize the parasite

If you come for Parasite, you will have to deal with Chrissy Teigen First.

On sundays Oscar 2020 Awards, Bonj Joon-hoThe critically acclaimed thriller won the title of Best Film, becoming the first non-English film to take home the first trophy. (It exceeded Little womannorth, Marriage history, 1917, Once upon a time … in Hollywood among others.) And while the cast microphone cut during the executive producer Kwak Sin-aeacceptance speech, audience, including Tom Hanks Y Charlize TheronHe protested loudly until the talented group could finish.

In fact, almost everyone wants to see Parasite Savor in your deserved moment. That is, except for a Twitter troll. "A man named Bong Joon Ho wins #Oscar for best original screenplay about Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917," wrote the presenter of Blaze TV Jon Miller. "The acceptance speech was:" GREAT HONOR. THANK YOU. "Then he proceeds to give the rest of his speech in Korean. These people are the destruction of the United States."