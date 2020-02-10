China's coronavirus outbreak could disrupt global shipping, supply chains and experts warn – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Measures to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak (close factories and keep workers in their homes) are reducing the number of maritime vessels and threatening to disrupt global supply chains.

According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, about 80 percent of world trade in goods by volume is done by sea and China is home to seven of the 10 most active container ports in the world.

Everything from cars and machinery to clothing and other consumer commodities is shipped in containers and experts say that the disruption of the industry could impact well beyond China.

"A closure of the global manufacturing center affects the shipping of containers in general, as it is a vital facilitator of intra-Asian and global supply chains," said Peter Sand, chief shipping analyst at BIMCO, an international shipping association.

"This will affect many industries and limit the demand for freight in containers," he told CNN Business.

An interruption in the supply of parts has already forced the automaker Hyundai to suspend production at its plants in South Korea, the company said in a statement.

Other shipping methods have also been affected. IAG Cargo, the air cargo arm of the British Airways parent company, IAG, canceled all services to and from mainland China on February 3 for at least the rest of the month, citing a travel notice from the UK government.

The coronavirus outbreak has killed more than 900 people and infected at least 40,000, mainly in China, where about 60 million people live in enclosed cities.