China death toll from coronavirus infringes 1,000 | Coronavirus outbreak news

The death toll in the coronavirus outbreak in China exceeded 1,000 on February 10, after 108 people died from the virus, the highest daily figure since the outbreak began late last year.

The total number of deaths on the continent has reached 1,016, the National Health Commission said Tuesday.

There were 2,478 new cases confirmed on the continent on February 10, with a total of 42,638.

