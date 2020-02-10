Cheer Jerry went to the Oscars and naturally got scared

The stars who walked the red carpet of 2020 got an extra dose of emotion from nothing less than Jerry harris since Encourage. The star of the Netflix documentary series about the animation team of Navarro College came to the Oscar carpet as a correspondent for The Ellen DeGeneres show.
While on the carpet, Jerry, who is famous for his encouraging talk, spoke with some of the most important names in the entertainment industry, including Idina Menzel, Brad Pitt, Billie ellish, Finneas and more.
"I can't believe I'm standing here on the red carpet," he said during his presentation. "I am so, very excited."
Once Jerry stood before the celebrities, he was in balance, and of course the Jerry that everyone has come to know and love.
"I'm very excited," Ellish told Jerry. "Oscars!"
"I said the same!" Jerry said.
Ellish, who sang a "Yesterday,quot; version of The Beatles for the in memoriam segment at the 2020 Oscars, even tested the Jerry championship ring in Navarro. He explained the ring while she tested it on her long, well-groomed nails, but it turns out she didn't need to make any explanation.
"I know! We saw it, friend!" she said.
"We're winning," laughed Jerry.
Jerry also interviewed Janelle Monáe Y Mindy kalingbut it was his moment with the Oscar Pitt winner that really seemed Encourage star.
"The whole place literally fell silent when I was talking to him. Like, that says a lot in himself. I can't believe that everyone shut up just because he was talking to Brad Pitt. He stopped for me. Like, I'm literally "Who am I?", He stopped for me and was so happy and so excited to see me, just as I was so excited to see him, "Jerry said in the stories posted on Ellen& # 39; s Instagram.
Everything was documented in The Ellen DeGeneres showis Instagram and we are sure that the entire segment will be equally delicious when it is transmitted Ellen.
