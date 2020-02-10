The stars who walked the red carpet of 2020 got an extra dose of emotion from nothing less than Jerry harris since Encourage. The star of the Netflix documentary series about the animation team of Navarro College came to the Oscar carpet as a correspondent for The Ellen DeGeneres show.

While on the carpet, Jerry, who is famous for his encouraging talk, spoke with some of the most important names in the entertainment industry, including Idina Menzel, Brad Pitt, Billie ellish, Finneas and more.

"I can't believe I'm standing here on the red carpet," he said during his presentation. "I am so, very excited."

Once Jerry stood before the celebrities, he was in balance, and of course the Jerry that everyone has come to know and love.