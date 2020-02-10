Cheer Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback make their debut at Fashion Week

When joy meets fashion.

Weekend, Encourage stars Gabi Butler Y Lexi brumback They made their debut at New York Fashion Week, all thanks to Instagram.

The two cheerleading powers have quickly become a fan favorite after Netflix released a documentary series based on the Texas champion team at Navarro College, of which both are part.

However, the dynamic duo packed up and headed to the Big Apple for an unforgettable fashion experience.

And yes, they brought with them their dazzling red and black uniforms of joy.

Sitting in the front row for the Brandon Maxwell show at the Museum of Natural History, Gabi and Lexi set their sights on the latest and best pieces of the designer (who is also a fellow Texas!).

According to fashion, the Netflix stars arrived at the long-awaited event with their cheerleading uniforms from Navarro College, but they became elegant and elegant ensembles once it began.