Cheer Gabi Butler and Lexi Brumback make their debut at Fashion Week

When joy meets fashion.
Weekend, Encourage stars Gabi Butler Y Lexi brumback They made their debut at New York Fashion Week, all thanks to Instagram.
The two cheerleading powers have quickly become a fan favorite after Netflix released a documentary series based on the Texas champion team at Navarro College, of which both are part.
However, the dynamic duo packed up and headed to the Big Apple for an unforgettable fashion experience.
And yes, they brought with them their dazzling red and black uniforms of joy.
Sitting in the front row for the Brandon Maxwell show at the Museum of Natural History, Gabi and Lexi set their sights on the latest and best pieces of the designer (who is also a fellow Texas!).
According to fashion, the Netflix stars arrived at the long-awaited event with their cheerleading uniforms from Navarro College, but they became elegant and elegant ensembles once it began.
The fact that they served the lewks in their Brandon Maxwell designs once the track began, does not mean they did not "talk,quot; about the models.
"You're beautiful … you're amazing," you can hear Gabi telling the models in a video captured by Teen vogueThe editor in chief, Lindsay Peoples Wagner. "You're a 10, you're a 10 … you're a 10,quot;.
In the short video clip, you could hear the Netflix star shouting so loudly that some of the models couldn't help smiling and laughing.
For the show, Gabi was a blank vision when he put on a front minidress. In addition, Lexi put on a black spaghetti strap number that she complemented with a striking silver belt adorned with jewelry.
While their outfits were eternal, they added some drama to their beauty. The two glided over a bright shadow and drew exaggerated cat eyes. But they kept the rest of their makeup soft and natural.
In Brandon Maxwell's show, Gabi and Lexi posed for photos with the same designer, Karlie kloss, Eva Chen and many others even got to chat Bella Hadid Behind the scenes, who modeled on the show.
"When Bella Hadid told us & # 39; Hello & # 39; (behind the scenes at Brandon Maxwell) and said she loved us, I almost fainted," Gabi told The charge weekend.
"The models are recognizing us. It's something very surreal and I feel like I'm dreaming," he continued. "Bella is an absolute queen and simply kills everything she does. She is definitely one of my favorites."
Lexi intervened, saying: "That made my day."
On Sunday, the reality show stars sat in the front row at the Tory Burch show in Sotheby's. Lexi wore a bright orange Tory Sport quilted jacket, while Gabi wore a black jacket with colorful ornaments.
