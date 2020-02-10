Chanhassen's leashless dog park will remain open after excessive waste closure that almost caused the closure – Up News Info

– Good news for dog lovers in Chanhassen: the dog-free area of ​​the Minnewashta Regional Park will remain open after excess debris almost pushes park officials to close the park.

Last week, Carver County Parks and Recreation posted a notice in the park saying the area needed to be cleared by Monday or it will be closed.

The parks department scheduled two days of community cleaning on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 a.m. at 10:30 a.m., but many people started cleaning early due to the expected snowfall on Sunday.

Carver County Parks announced on Monday that the park will remain open and thanked "all who came throughout the week to return the facilities to a sanitary, pleasant and safe condition."

Officials reminded everyone who uses the County Regional Parks that it is the law to pick up their pet.