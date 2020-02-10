CBS News president addresses threats against Gayle King

Gayle King still faces a violent reaction and even some death threats after his controversial interview last week.

After the interview between King and Lisa Leslie was issued, fans were not happy that King asked questions about Kobe Bryant's old rape case a few days after his death. Fans and even some celebrities were outraged, and some of them went out to destroy King. Oprah Winfrey, Gayle's best friend, talked about the violent reaction and revealed on national television last week that Gayle now fears for his life.

The president of CBS News, Susan Zirinsky, issued a statement to the Associated Press. "We fully support Gayle King and his integrity as a journalist," said Zirinsky. "We believe that the threats against her or any journalist who does her job are reprehensible. The interview with Lisa Leslie was thorough and thoughtful. We are a country where differences of opinion are welcome, but hateful and dangerous threats are completely unacceptable."

King says the interview was edited poorly and blamed CBS for the incident.