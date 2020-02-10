Carrie Symonds and senior advisor Dominic Cummings & # 39; at war & # 39;

Last night, explosive claims arose from a dispute between Boris Johnson's partner, Carrie Symonds, and her senior advisor, Dominic Cummings, on the reorganization of the cabinet.

Well-located Treasury sources say that Miss Symonds is supporting ministers who say Cummings' aggressive approach to ministers, officials and journalists is damaging the Prime Minister.

The crack has been fueled by reports that Cummings urged Johnson to dismiss two ministers with close ties to Miss Symonds: Chancellor Sajid Javid and Defense Secretary Ben Wallace.

It is understood that Johnson has refused to fire Javid in the expected reorganization this week, but Wallace's fate is less clear.

In addition, it is believed that Cummings is planning to fire several conservative ministerial special advisers, including some with connections to Miss Symonds.

Experts fear that Johnson is in danger of being caught in the midst of a damaging power struggle between the two most powerful members of his 10th kitchen cabinet of key advisors.

Miss Symonds and Mr. Cummings have their own prominent allies in the cabinet and hobby political horses, strengthened by strong personalities. Miss Symonds joined the Tory Party as a press officer ten years ago, was promoted to communications director in 2017 and worked for senior officials John Whittingdale and Zac Goldsmith, as well as Javid.

She is a network expert and environmental activist. And his views on animal welfare and the prompt release of violent criminals influenced Johnson's position on the issues.

Mr. Cummings pioneered radical school reforms as a special advisor to Michael Gove when he was Secretary of Education. Brexiteers hails him as a campaign genius for the way he led the Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 referendum and last year he was played by Benedict Cumberbatch in a Channel 4 movie, Brexit: The Uncivil War.

At a party on Downing Street to celebrate Brexit night on January 31, Johnson applauded Cummings for devising the slogan "Get Brexit Done," which helped the prime minister win a landslide victory in the general election.

But Cummings has been criticized for declaring war on the mainstream media since the elections. He sparked a revolt of journalists in the Westminster lobby when he banned reporters from organizations deemed hostile to the Government for an information session number 10.

It is said to be behind a sustained campaign by the Government to reduce the size of the BBC, including the refusal to give programs such as the ministers of the Radio 4 Today program to interview for being partial against the conservatives.

A Treasury source said: ‘There was always a risk that Carrie and Dom would fall and that the prime minister would be caught in the crossfire.

‘Dom is trying to lead the Government in the same way he won the referendum campaign. It does not matter who insults if it makes the government more effective. Carrie is just as determined and very loyal to her friends. "

Mr. Cummings and Miss Symonds are reputed to get away with it: where Mr. Cummings is based on intellect, aggression and confrontation, Miss Symonds displays charm and cunning. Both have powerful political allies; Both have made enemies.

Despite all his charisma and campaign skills, Johnson has a reputation for avoiding personal confrontation, although recently there have been indications that he is prepared to face Cummings. It seems certain that he will ignore his campaign to eliminate the HS2 rail link, in addition to keeping Javid in the Treasury.

Cummings has also prohibited ministers' special advisers from having lunch with journalists claiming they filter stories. This is another cause of tension between Cummings and Miss Symonds, who have close ties with selected senior journalists.