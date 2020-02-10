Canadian police move against pipe blockages

OTTAWA – Canadian police began acting on Monday against protesters who had established transportation blocks across the country in sympathy with an indigenous group's campaign to stop the construction of a gas pipeline on the west coast of Canada.
The first blockade appeared Thursday night and led to the closure of all passenger trains between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. And to the north, another group was blocking rail freight and passenger traffic near Smithers, British Columbia.
Early Monday morning, police arrested protesters who had effectively completed operations at a major port in Vancouver and Delta, British Columbia.
Protests began after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police moved last week to enforce a court order in British Columbia against the people of Wet'suwet'en who have been blocking the construction of roads related to the pipeline, known as Coastal GasLink.
Police are now preventing most people, including Wet’suwet’en members, from entering a wide area around the protesters' camp. Access to the area by journalists has been limited to a few escorted visits, but tNational police said in a statement that 21 people had been arrested since Thursday.
Eight of them have been released without charges.
On Monday before dawn in Vancouver, police made 33 arrests at the entrance of the port. The video of the scene suggests that the arrests took place peacefully and that the police allowed other protesters to remain close to the scene if they did not attempt to block the port. In nearby Delta on Monday, 14 protesters were arrested.
The Canadian National Railway company, which owns the tracks in British Columbia, as well as those in Ontario used by the Via Rail Canada passenger service, obtained precautionary measures against protesters in an attempt to reopen their lines. There was no indication on Monday of how and when they can be enforced.
Chief R. Donald Maracle of the Mohawks of Quinte Bay said that the blockade in his territory east of Toronto, which has sometimes involved a snowblower and a sofa, was not authorized by the band's council. He said he had learned it for the first time from the railroad.
Some members of the first Mohawk nation headed by Chief Maracle, which is also known as the Mohawk Tyendinaga Territory, have blocked rail service in other protests in the past.
Unlike plans to expand a pipeline now owned by the federal government from Alberta to a port near Vancouver, the natural gas line has strong support from the government of British Columbia. The 416-mile, 6.2 billion Canadian project will link gas wells in the interior of the province with a new liquefied natural gas terminal on the coast for export sales to Asia.
Efforts to prevent its construction have revealed divisions within the indigenous communities of British Columbia.
Coastal GasLink, the company behind the project, has signed construction agreements with the 20 councils of bands chosen along the route and has promised to grant contracts worth 620 million dollars to indigenous companies.
But several bosses who have hereditary leadership fear that projects irrevocably alter their land, oppose to reach any type of agreement with the company or accept any economic benefit.