Canadian police move against pipe blockages

OTTAWA – Canadian police began acting on Monday against protesters who had established transportation blocks across the country in sympathy with an indigenous group's campaign to stop the construction of a gas pipeline on the west coast of Canada.

The first blockade appeared Thursday night and led to the closure of all passenger trains between Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa. And to the north, another group was blocking rail freight and passenger traffic near Smithers, British Columbia.

Early Monday morning, police arrested protesters who had effectively completed operations at a major port in Vancouver and Delta, British Columbia.

Protests began after the Royal Canadian Mounted Police moved last week to enforce a court order in British Columbia against the people of Wet'suwet'en who have been blocking the construction of roads related to the pipeline, known as Coastal GasLink.