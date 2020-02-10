Can CU Buffs fans trust Mel Tucker again in the same way?

%MINIFYHTML9b7e2aa58a4fdc41aec35151f06db41511% %MINIFYHTML9b7e2aa58a4fdc41aec35151f06db41512%

He will not be there for your third year. Just look.

If an opposition recruiter in Pac-12 had said that about Mel Tucker a year ago, he would have laughed at the living room. The guy just arrived, champion. Be realistic.

Now, however?

Now not so much.

"This spring is going to be (interesting)," said Blair Angulo, a mountain / island recruiting analyst at 247Sports.com, about CU Buffs soccer coach and his flirting with the state of Michigan. "Once they start getting some of these recruits on campus … especially some of the recruits within the state they are targeting, I think they will ask questions.

“That issue will arise with the state of Michigan. Was it a realistic opportunity for him? This spring will be great for him hoping to put out those fires and also keep his name as hot as possible. "

A difficult balance, that one. He wants Kirk Herbstreit and Paul Finebaum to spread the gospel of their amazement every time the red light comes on. You also don't want to look like one of those 1-800 guys with wandering eyes.

That's why it was curious not so much that Tucker answered a call from the state of Michigan, a good job, even in a brutal Big Ten East, but that word of that call leaked. We know that the Spartans athletic director flew to Watkins on Friday morning. We know he flew early that afternoon. The rest is conjecture, turn or both.

And if the loose lips were In Tucker's camp, what would be the end of the game? More fan dollars? More money for your lieutenants, since the CU assistant coach salary group ranked eighth in the 10 Pac-12 public schools? No longer, certainly, unless bad feelings persist in a contract that was originally approved at six years, but that had to be limited by state law at five, until 2023 instead of 2024.

When you tell them it's about education, they say it's about business. When you tell them it's about business, they say it's about education. Coaches will earn a penny for five cents eight days a week.

But there is a reason why the Buff fan in his life still seems exhausted by the emotional range between the Detroit Free Press report on Friday and Tweet reaffirmation to CU on Saturday. Yes, Mel was 5-7 in year 1, but she was 5-7 with sparks.

He beat Nebraska in overtime in his first game at Folsom Field, then celebrated by posing for selfies with fans. He won his Pac-12 road opener without pants (long). His boys finished the season pushing Stanford and Washington, perennial thugs in the league, at home.

He shook hands. He kissed the babies. He entered everything, where he could, and challenged you to do the same.

Now, however?

Now you wonder.

"I feel that (the rumor of the Spartans) will have a positive impact in the short term," Angulo said. "But when you start looking at the long term, when coaching opportunities open up and, especially if that upward trajectory continues, the first name mentioned is Mel Tucker."

Too soon, Mel.

Too. Dang Soon.

"You can never blame a person," Angulo replied, "for entertaining the idea."

You can't. But those entertainments can also have consequences. Once a coach's name is entered into the real-world transfer portal, it tends to remain there once the next big ship arrives.

"Mike Leach, how many times did his name turn in the last three or four years?" Angulo asked. "You can only reach a certain level of payment before you are at the limit. At some point you have to go ahead and go to a great money-making program."

It is a compliment and a curse, all in the same breath. Today, state of Michigan. Auburn tomorrow. Or Illinois Or Tennessee. Friday was a warning shot. Unless CU raises the bet, the next one will get something that hurts so much more than pride.