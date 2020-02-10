Bryan Callen and his wife end the 11-year marriage with divorce filing

%MINIFYHTMLed8b8d96f88e89e8659a142f23b59eae11% %MINIFYHTMLed8b8d96f88e89e8659a142f23b59eae12%

It is reported that Amanda Humphrey, who married the star of & # 39; The Hangover & # 39; In October 2008, he filed for divorce over the weekend in the Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Bryan CallenAmanda Humphrey's wife filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage.

The actor and comedian, known for his roles in films that include "jester","Old School"Y"The hangover", he married Amanda in October 2008.

However, according to court records obtained by TMZ, she filed for divorce from the star on Friday, February 7, in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Neither Amanda nor Bryan have commented on the presentation.

Bryan, one of the eight original cast members of the comedy series "MADtv," when it premiered in 1995, currently starring ABC Schooled, is very deprived of his family life. However, it is known that the previous couple has children.