Brad Pitt says his acceptance speeches did not come from hired writers

WENN / Avalon

After winning an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, the star of & # 39; Once Upon a Time in Hollywood & # 39; He clarifies that his witty comments came from the heart with the help of some funny friends.

Up News Info –

Brad Pitt He has denied the hiring of writers to write his acceptance speeches during the 2020 awards season.

The "Once upon a time in Hollywood"The actor culminated a great winning streak by winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor on Sunday (February 9), his first victory as an actor at the Academy Awards.

%MINIFYHTMLaaac05b401ab212b1209d4a4dda3f43511% %MINIFYHTMLaaac05b401ab212b1209d4a4dda3f43512%

Brad thanked his children and the film's director, Quentin Tarantino, in his acceptance speech, in addition to making fun of the US president. UU. Donald Trump about his political judgment, but he insists that he does not employ people to write jokes for him, despite impressing people with his witty comments.

"Historically, I've always been very hesitant about speeches, because they make me nervous," he tells the New York Post. "So, this round, I thought if we were going to do this, like putting on some real work and trying to get comfortable, and this is the result of that."

When asked if he received professional help with his speeches, he explained: "No, I definitely write them. I have some funny friends. I have some very, very funny friends who helped me with some laughs, but no, it's, you know, you have to come from the heart. "

Revealing that he feels shy on stage, the 56-year-old star added: "For me, it was about getting comfortable, you know, in front of a lot of people. I know that that sounds antithetical given the profession I have chosen, but it's not necessarily my thing. So that's probably what I will remember. "

<br />

Brad now joins his ex-wife and mother of his six children, Angelina Jolie as the winner of an Oscar as a supporting actor. She won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in "Girl, Interrupted" in 2000.