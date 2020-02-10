Brad Pitt reveals which funny friends helped him write his speeches

If there was a prize for the funniest speech during the awards season, Brad Pitt would reign supreme.
The actor toured all the most important awards shows this year collecting praise after recognition for his performance in Quentin Tarantino& # 39; s Once upon a time … in Hollywood, and that was no different yesterday night Oscar 2020 Awards, where he won the award for best supporting actor.
On the red carpet of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, the actor said Variety that his acceptance speeches have been a labor of love between him and his famous friends.
Pitt shared: "Historically I am very bad with speeches. They give me anxiety, I'm tempting to come in, so I decided if I'm going to do this, let's see." If we can have fun. Let's solve it and release it. "
As for who his collaborators are, the star revealed: "I have a lot of funny friends, if that's what you're asking. I have a lot of funny friends." Jim Jefferies, Bob Oschack, my man (David) Fincher. We exchange barbs every week, some others. "
Yes, the director of Fight club He helped Pitt write his speech jokes. What a moment As for the other men named by Pitt, Jeffries and Oschack, both are comedians.
It was this group of comedy experts that helped Mr. and Mrs. Smith the alum presents hilarious lines like his SAG 2020 Awards speech, when he joked that he would need to add a picture of his trophy to his Tinder profile.
In the BAFTA 2020Pitt had Margot Robbie Read his speech in his absence. And in it, he made fun of Brexit and Megxit.
As Robbie shared: "Start by saying:" Hello Britain, I heard you just let go. Welcome to the club. I wish you the best with the divorce agreement. "Blah blah blah."
So with Prince William Y Kate Middleton Robbie added: "He says he's going to name this & # 39; Harry & # 39; because he's so excited to bring him back to the United States with him. His words, not mine."
Rob Latour / Shutterstock
And of course, who can forget the excellent? Titanic shadow pitt threw at his OUATIH co-star Leonardo Dicaprio in the 2020 golden balloons? As he joked, "I would have shared the raft."
While the 56-year-old man maintained his positive and cheerful mood during his Oscar speech, his comments on the biggest night of the film were transmitted on the serious side.
"This is incredible, really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honor," he began. "They told me I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds longer than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin makes a movie about it. In the end, adults do the right thing. "
And he continued: "This is really about Quentin Jerome Tarantino. You are original, you are unique. The film industry would be a much drier place without you and I love the spirit you gave Cliff Booth: look for the best in people. Wait. the worst, but look for the best. "
You didn't think he would finish the whole speech without at least one laugh As the star continued: "Leo, I'm going to ride your skirts any day, man. The view is fantastic. And for the rest of the cast and crew, very bad Bob Richardson, Robert Garcia, Richie, my man Mike Moh. I always want to say, you know, while we do all this, I think it is time for us to give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt teams. "
"Listen, I'm a little stunned," he continued. "I am not one to look back, but this has forced me to do it. I think of my friends who took me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance, and loaded my car and moved me here. Geena (Davis) Y Ridley (Scott) giving me my first shot. All the wonderful people I've met along the way to be here now. Once upon a time in Hollywood … isn't it? This is for my children, who color everything I do. I adore you. Thank you."
It has certainly made this awards season memorable.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.