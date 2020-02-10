Brad Pitt reveals which funny friends helped him write his speeches

And of course, who can forget the excellent? Titanic shadow pitt threw at his OUATIH co-star Leonardo Dicaprio in the 2020 golden balloons? As he joked, "I would have shared the raft."

While the 56-year-old man maintained his positive and cheerful mood during his Oscar speech, his comments on the biggest night of the film were transmitted on the serious side.

"This is incredible, really incredible. Thank you to the Academy for this honor of honor," he began. "They told me I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds longer than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I'm thinking maybe Quentin makes a movie about it. In the end, adults do the right thing. "

And he continued: "This is really about Quentin Jerome Tarantino. You are original, you are unique. The film industry would be a much drier place without you and I love the spirit you gave Cliff Booth: look for the best in people. Wait. the worst, but look for the best. "

You didn't think he would finish the whole speech without at least one laugh As the star continued: "Leo, I'm going to ride your skirts any day, man. The view is fantastic. And for the rest of the cast and crew, very bad Bob Richardson, Robert Garcia, Richie, my man Mike Moh. I always want to say, you know, while we do all this, I think it is time for us to give a little love to our stunt coordinators and our stunt teams. "

"Listen, I'm a little stunned," he continued. "I am not one to look back, but this has forced me to do it. I think of my friends who took me to the drive-in to see Butch and Sundance, and loaded my car and moved me here. Geena (Davis) Y Ridley (Scott) giving me my first shot. All the wonderful people I've met along the way to be here now. Once upon a time in Hollywood … isn't it? This is for my children, who color everything I do. I adore you. Thank you."

It has certainly made this awards season memorable.