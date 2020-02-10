Brad Pitt insists that he wrote his own acceptance speeches during the awards season with a little help from some "very funny friends,quot;

For many fans, one of the highlights of the recent awards season has been to see Brad Pitt sweep the main ceremonies, winning the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in Once upon a time … in Hollywood in the Golden Globes, the SAG awards, the BAFTA and the Oscars.

Every time Pitt took the stage to accept an award, he was extremely sincere and quite funny during his acceptance speeches. And, the 56-year-old man insists that he himself wrote all the speeches, with a little help from some "very funny friends."

To say that our entire office shouted when Brad Pitt entered the #Oscars Glambot … https://t.co/i0DFkl0hRO pic.twitter.com/sLfCTMkhcA – E! News (@enews) February 10, 2020

According to Page sixPitt's speeches were so good that they caused speculation that he had hired professional speech writers. But, after winning the Oscar on Sunday night, Pitt revealed that he personally wrote all his acceptance speeches.

"Historically, I've always been very hesitant about speeches, because they make me nervous," Pitt admitted. "So, in this round, I thought if we were going to do this, like putting on some real work and trying to get comfortable, and this is the result of that."

He went on to say that he "definitely,quot; writes the speeches, and that he has "some funny friends."

"I have some very, very funny friends who helped me with a few laughs, but no, you know, it has to come from the heart," Pitt said.

The actor explained why he gets so shy when he is in an awards arena, and said that it is not necessarily his thing. Pitt added that it was about getting comfortable in front of a large number of people, and he knows that it sounds antithetical given his chosen profession.

Pitt had a pretty strong line during his Oscar acceptance speech that he joked about President Trump's recent impeachment trial. He said he was told he had 45 seconds to speak, that it was 45 seconds longer than what the Senate gave John Bolton.

Brad Pitt: "They told me I only have 45 seconds up here, which is 45 seconds more than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week." https://t.co/A8YBbWjv9z #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Dv7c3njgDA – ABC News (@ABC) February 10, 2020

At the SAG awards, Pitt said he would have to add the trophy to his Tinder profile before saying, "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part. A guy who takes drugs, takes off his shirt and doesn't get along with his wife. It's a great stretch. "

At BAFTA, his co-star Margot Robbie read Pitt's acceptance speech in front of Prince William and Kate Middleton. As a Pitt representative, Robbie said: "I'm going to name this (award) Harry, because Brad is very excited to bring him back to the United States with him."

Brad Pitt also joked with the Golden Globes that he wanted to bring to his mother, but he couldn't because anyone with whom he stands next door says he's dating. And "that would be simply awkward."



