%MINIFYHTML5b9c644c2105905408dabf9ab4946d0f11% %MINIFYHTML5b9c644c2105905408dabf9ab4946d0f12%

Congratulations to Brad Pitt, who won his first Oscar. He has won the esteemed award for being the best supporting actor in Once Upon a Time for Quentin Tarantino … In Hollywood. At the ceremony, after his name was announced as the winner, his co-star of Once Upon A Time … In Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio gave him a big hug. Very deserved, since Brad managed to beat unconditional as Anthony Hopkins (The two popes), Tom Hanks (A beautiful day in the neighborhood) and Al Pacino and Joe Pesci (The Irish) in the category. Brad then delivered an emotional speech and thanked the Academy for the honor. He said, "Thank you. It's amazing. Thank you academy for this honor. I was told that I only have 45 seconds here, which is 45 seconds longer than what the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I think maybe Quentin makes a movie at respect, in the end adults do the right thing. "