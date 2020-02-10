Boogie Wit Da Hoodie exploits rappers copying their sound

A Boogie Wit Da hoodie has targeted the rappers he accuses of copying his characteristic style; He is not happy with that.

"I could bet. Keep trying to sound like me without showing love and I'm going to start suing your girlfriend," he wrote in a tweet. "Although this shit is getting out of hand, I'm not trying to hit anyone, I'm sick of the ship you bring to the table. Making this shit boring," he continued.

The rapper didn't shout any name, leaving fans puzzled about who he could refer to.

Last year, A Boogie spoke with Interview Magazine, where he talked about his unique style:

"I don't know what to call it. It's like jazz, mixed with blues, mixed with R,amp;B, hip-hop and rap. It's just a song that I and London on da Track did. I feel like I've never heard anything like it. Someone to whom I showed, it's like they never heard anything like it. So I know it's going to be something. "