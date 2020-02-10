Home Entertainment Boogie Wit Da Hoodie exploits rappers copying their sound

Bradley Lamb
A Boogie Wit Da hoodie has targeted the rappers he accuses of copying his characteristic style; He is not happy with that.

"I could bet. Keep trying to sound like me without showing love and I'm going to start suing your girlfriend," he wrote in a tweet. "Although this shit is getting out of hand, I'm not trying to hit anyone, I'm sick of the ship you bring to the table. Making this shit boring," he continued.

