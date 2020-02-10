Bong Joon-Ho is the Oscar 2020 star

Bong Joon-Ho He is the man of the hour at the Oscars 2020 and for good reason.

Tonight, the director goes home winning not one, but four Academy Awards, a feat that only Walt Disney He was able to achieve in his life. In addition, Joon-Ho made history as the first South Korean to win an Oscar in any category. There is also the fact that Parasite It is the first foreign language film to win the Best Film.

Apart from the many compliments he has achieved thanks to Parasite, Bong returns to Korea as a dear star. The Sunday night show showed that Hollywood and the rest of the world are positively in love with the lovely and brazen Bong. His numerous witty and sarcastic comments have made him the beauty of the ball in every possible way, not to mention that almost everyone wants to buy him a drink and celebrate his victories with him. But don't trust our word …