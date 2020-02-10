Bong Joon-Ho is the Oscar 2020 star

Bong Joon-Ho He is the man of the hour at the Oscars 2020 and for good reason.
Tonight, the director goes home winning not one, but four Academy Awards, a feat that only Walt Disney He was able to achieve in his life. In addition, Joon-Ho made history as the first South Korean to win an Oscar in any category. There is also the fact that Parasite It is the first foreign language film to win the Best Film.
Apart from the many compliments he has achieved thanks to Parasite, Bong returns to Korea as a dear star. The Sunday night show showed that Hollywood and the rest of the world are positively in love with the lovely and brazen Bong. His numerous witty and sarcastic comments have made him the beauty of the ball in every possible way, not to mention that almost everyone wants to buy him a drink and celebrate his victories with him. But don't trust our word …
To see Bong-Joon Ho living his best life, check out the photos below!
Bong Hive Rise Up
Throughout the night, the director made sure to highlight the actors, competitors and friends who were in the program. At one point, he even made the Parasite cast for a deserved standing ovation.
Shimmy-Shimmy
The director gives fans a preview of the dance moves he will rock on the dance floor at subsequent parties.
Double problem
Name a better duo … we'll wait.
Legends only
Who else is looking forward to a collaboration?
A B C
Pure joy
In a moment of humility, the Korean director is surprised by the statuette of Oscar in his hand.
Best friends
Diane Keaton is officially included in the Bong hive after meeting with the Parasite Writer.
Best image
Jane Fonda He gives the director a big hug while she awards him the Best Film award.
Applause roar
When the acceptance speeches came to an end, the producers turned down the lights and the microphone, only for stars like Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks Y Margot Robbie shout to stop. The result is one of the most moving moments of the night.
Icons
These two prove to be a fierce duo in the writers room.
Story Makers
Both men made history in their respective categories, with director Taika Waititi being the first indigenous person to win an Oscar.
