Bonds triple-double lifts the Warriors of the Far Northeast over East Denver in a 73-43 victory

Far Northeast Warriors easily eliminated the Denver East Angels by a score of 73-43 on Saturday.

The Warriors of the Far Northeast were marked by Tosjanae Bonds, who added 40 points and also collected 18 rebounds and 10 assists. Rajana Cox had a productive night, scoring 11 points.

Looking to his next games, Denver East will host Thomas Jefferson, while Far Northeast Warriors will travel to play against Denver North.

Denver East has not reported any team or player statistics for this contest.



