Bojan Bogdanovic says Utah Jazz showed confidence in him to make a winning shot | NBA News

Bojan Bogdanovic praised his coach's confidence in him after his three-point triple earned Utah Jazz a dramatic victory against the Houston Rockets.

Jazz coach Quin Snyder told Bogdanovic to continue playing despite his shooting problems Sunday night.

Bogdanovic ended up hitting the biggest shot of the game. His triple at the end of time gave Utah a 114-113 victory over the Rockets.

Bojan Bogdanovic conducts an interview after hitting the winning shot for Utah against Houston



"The play was designed to shoot a three," said Bogdanovic. "It's a great moment on your part to have that confidence in me to make that shot after the game I had."

Bogdanovic finished with eight points in 2 of 7 shots.

"Just play with him, let him play," Snyder said. "He's a great competitor and I tell him to keep playing. If he needs to hear that, he knows how much I trust him."

Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz, who won his second straight game after a streak of five straight losses.

"They made a great shot," said Houston coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni. "We had two guys with him. I was afraid we would attack him (because) he was very close. I take my hat off."

It came after PJ Tucker's triple from the corner gave Houston a two-point lead with 1.6 seconds left.

Bogdanovic retires from the field after hitting a bell to win the victory of Utah Jazz over the Houston Rockets



After a timeout, Bogdanovic came out of a screen and hit a disputed 29-foot foot to give the Jazz victory.

"I had a kind of two types with me," Bogdanovic said. "At the first moment I thought they could block me or commit a foul on the shot. Then, as soon as I released the ball from my hand, I saw it there."

Tucker knew immediately that he was going to enter.

"I knew it was good as soon as he caught it," Tucker said. "It gave him a good boost. I realized as soon as he shot it."

















Mike Conley added 20 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Jazz. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Jazz shot 49 percent, including 15 of 38 in triples.

"We will accept it," Conley said of the victory. "We would have liked to have won it at the last stop. Obviously, PJ Tucker looked at it well and did it, and that's the league. We went down and we could make a good play for Bogey, and he could do it. I don't know how he did it, but we will take it. "

Russell Westbrook had 39 points for the Rockets. James Harden added 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Westbrook shot 18 of 33 from the floor, while Harden was 11 of 23, including 2 of 13 in triples. The Rockets shot 46 percent, including 15 of 42 in triples.

"I think we have the shots we want to do," said Westbrook. "Open shots, open glances. It depends on the type of defense you see every night, so we're just trying to read and see what's going on."

















Missing by two, Robert Covington hit a triple from the right wing with 28 seconds to give Houston a 110-109 lead. In the possession that followed, Tucker committed a foul on Mitchell, who made both free throws to give the Jazz a 111-110 lead.

