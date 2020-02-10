Bojan Bogdanovic of Jazz in the winning game: the coaches trusted me despite my bad night

%MINIFYHTML69908663c040a10802fff2c2931a9b3311% %MINIFYHTML69908663c040a10802fff2c2931a9b3312%

Bojan Bogdanovic said he shouldn't even have been on the court to present his winner of the Utah Jazz game against the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Bogdanovic had fought for much of the competition, but connected a three-point triple to raise the Jazz to a 114-113 victory.

The striker finished with eight points in 32 minutes in 2 of 7 shots while Utah improved to 34-18.

Bogdanovic praised the Utah coaching staff for giving him the opportunity despite his performance below par.

"First of all, I was not supposed to be on the court the last time I played the whole game," he told AT,amp;T SportsNet. "But that's the coaching staff, they believe in me, they gave me the opportunity to shoot the winning shot."

"I kept confident, I know I can do all the shots and at the end of the game, it's a very important W for us."

James Harden finished with a triple double of 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Rockets, while Russell Westbrook had 39 points.

"That was our game plan, take the ball off James. We did a great job the whole game," said Bogdanovic. "Rudy (Gobert) was protecting Russell Westbrook in a big way the whole game."

Bogdanovic also spoke about the importance of victory for Utah (34-18), which now leads Houston (33-20) for 1 1/2 games for fourth place in the Western Conference.

"As I said, a great and really important victory for us," he said.