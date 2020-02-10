Bojan Bogdanovic exhausts the bell to raise Utah Jazz beyond the Houston Rockets | NBA News

Bojan Bogdanovic hit a triple at the doorbell to raise Utah Jazz to a 114-113 victory over host Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

Sunday night NBA scores Utah Jazz 114-113 Houston Rockets

Boston Celtics 112-111 Oklahoma City Thunder

LA Clippers 133-92 Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat 109-115 Portland Trail Blazers

Memphis Grizzlies 106-99 Washington Wizards

New York Knicks 135-140 Atlanta Hawks (OT)

Chicago Bulls 111-118 Philadelphia 76ers

Utah Jazz 114-113 Houston Rockets

Bogdanovic had only two field goals and eight points at night, 13 below his season average. But Utah executed the final incoming play perfectly, with Bogdanovic making a 28 foot footer over James Harden and PJ Tucker, the last three clutch in a sequence of them in the final stretch.

Image:

Bogdanovic launches a buzzing game to beat the defenders of the Rockets



The Jazz took a 103-100 lead in a Bogdanovic triple with 4:18 remaining and extended that lead to 107-100, their biggest of the night, in a Donovan Mitchell jumper in the lane. But the Rockets responded, with Harden recording a triple double (28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists) with his pass to Robert Covington, whose triple with 28 seconds remaining gave the Rockets a 110-109 lead.

Mitchell responded with two free throws after a foul by Tucker, only for Tucker to hit a corner three with 1.6 seconds remaining that pushed Houston forward. Bogdanovic had the last word.

Image:

James Harden drives from the perimeter against Utah



Jordan Clarkson set the pace of Jazz with 30 points from the bank, while Mitchell added 24 and six assists. Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. Russell Westbrook led the Rockets with 39 points.

Boston Celtics 112-111 Oklahoma City Thunder

Kemba Walker scored 27 points to help the Boston Celtics win a 112-111 road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Walker hit a pair of triple critics late to seal him for Boston. With less than three minutes remaining and Boston four up, Walker drilled a triple to extend the lead. After a bridge of Chris Paul at the other end, Walker responded a few seconds later with another triple in almost the same place as the first to help the Celtics take control.

Paul hit a triple in the doorbell to turn it into a one-point game, but after the three of Walker, the Thunder never again had the ball with the opportunity to tie or take the lead. The victory extended Boston's winning streak to seven. The Celtics have now won 10 of their last 11 games. It was only Oklahoma City's second defeat in 11 games.

Jayson Tatum scored 19 of his 26 points after the break to help Boston return.

There was some confusion on the Celtics side to start the third quarter since the second half began with Danilo Gallinari of Oklahoma City on the free throw line. Just after the second quarter ended, Marcus Smart of Boston, who had been on the bench since the first moments of the second quarter after picking up his third foul, was called to a coach to discuss with officials while his teammates were They were heading to the locker room.

Gallinari hit the free kick to put the Thunder 10 up, but then Boston regained seven consecutive points to return to the game.

Image:

Kemba Walker controls possession against Oklahoma City



The three Celtics who missed Friday's victory over Atlanta with several injuries, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward and Daniel Theis, returned for Sunday's game. Hayward, Tatum and Theis had double doubles. Brown contributed 17 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Gallinari scored 24 points each to lead the Thunder, while Paul and Dennis Schroder had 22 each. But the rest of the Oklahoma City list combined by only 19 points.

LA Clippers 133-92 Cleveland Cavaliers

Lou Williams scored 25 points and Paul George was 22 when the LA Clippers recovered from a demoralizing defeat a night earlier for an easy 133-92 road victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Marcus Morris Sr had 10 points in his debut with the Clippers when Los Angeles distanced himself from a surprising 27-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The Clippers won without Kawhi Leonard, who received a day off on the second night of a consecutive stage.

Andre Drummond scored 19 points and caught 14 rebounds in his debut with the Cavaliers, while Kevin Porter Jr added 17 points for Cleveland. The Cavaliers saw that their losing streak extended to six games and also fell for the 13th time in their last 14 contests.

Drummond was acquired Thursday on the NBA exchange deadline for the Detroit Pistons, while Morris was acquired by the New York Knicks Clippers the same day.

One day after giving up 40 points in the first quarter against the Timberwolves, a day earlier, the Clippers did not allow their Sunday opponents to pass the 40-point threshold until there were just over three minutes left in the first half.

Image:

Lou Williams attacks the dribble against Cleveland



The Clippers led 36-21 after the first quarter and maintained a comfortable 73-50 lead in the break after they rose to 27 points in the second quarter.

Montrezl Harrell had 19 points for the Clippers, while Landry Shamet had 11 and Amir Coffey had 10. Collin Sexton had 13 points for the Cavaliers, while Kevin Love had 10 points and nine rebounds.

Miami Heat 109-115 Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard recorded 33 points and eight assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 115-109 victory over visiting Miami Heat.

Gary Trent Jr contributed 22 points and four steals from the bank, and Trevor Ariza scored 19 of his 21 points in the first half when the Trail Blazers won for the seventh time in the last 10 games. Carmelo Anthony scored 15 points, CJ McCollum added 13 and Hassan Whiteside had 11 points, 17 rebounds and four blocked shots.

Goran Dragic had 27 points and seven assists from the bank for the Heat, which lost the third consecutive worst game of the season. Duncan Robinson scored 19 points, Jae Crowder had 18 points and 11 rebounds in his team's debut, Bam Adebayo added 13 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Derrick Jones Jr scored 11 points.

Image:

Damian Lillard encourages Portland fans after hitting a shot against Miami



Andre Iguodala had two points and six rebounds in 23 minutes from the bank in his Heat debut. Iguodala and Crowder were acquired from Memphis Grizzlies before the exchange deadline last Thursday. Miami All-Star Jimmy Butler (shoulder injury) missed his second straight game.

Miami received a triple of Dragic and a tray of Abebayo to shoot at 111-108 with 46.5 seconds remaining. Lillard hit a tray with 25.6 seconds remaining to make it a five-point margin. Robinson, Dragic and Robinson again lost triples in the next possession of the Heat. Whiteside received a foul and connected both free throws to be 115-108 with 11.5 seconds when the Trail Blazers closed it.

Memphis Grizzlies 106-99 Washington Wizards

Ja Morant recorded his first triple double in his career with 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds when visitor Memphis Grizzles recovered late to defeat the Washington Wizards 106-99 in the nation's capital.

Memphis scored 11 of the last 15 points of the game after the two teams were in a stalemate of 95. The Grizzlies lost most of the night, but Washington was cold in the final minutes, scoring only six points in the last 7:43.

Image:

Ja Morant of Memphis attacks the basket against the Wizards



Morant scored six of the 11 points in the final minutes. The rookie also had 17 of his 27 points in the second half, as the Grizzlies tried to recover several times before doing so in the last minutes. Both teams cooled in the second half of the fourth quarter, but Memphis recovered enough to take the victory.

Kyle Anderson added 16 for Memphis while Jonas Valanciunas pitched with eight points and 18 rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr recorded a double double with 14 points and 11 rebounds, with Tyus Jones adding 13 points from the bank to Memphis. The Grizzlies have won three of their last four and seven of 10 games.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 26 points. Mo Wagner scored 19 from the bank for the Wizards, with Davis Bertans adding 15 and Rui Hachimura scoring 12.

New York Knicks 135-140 Atlanta Hawks (OT)

Trae Young scored 11 of his 48 points in the second overtime while the Atlanta Hawks held out to defeat the New York Knicks 140-135 visitors.

Young's triple gave the Hawks a 136-129 lead with 2:14 remaining in the second overtime. The Knicks had a chance to tie, but Elfrid Payton missed a triple with 29.7 to play. Young made four free throws in the last 12 seconds to freeze the game.

Image:

Trae Young flexes after playing against the Knicks



Young was 16 of 16 from the line and made eight attempts in overtime. He added 13 assists for his twentieth double-double. It was his ninth game with more than 40 points.

John Collins added 32 points and 16 rebounds. DeAndre Hunter added 19 points, including a crucial trey in the second overtime.

New York saw its four-game winning streak end despite getting 35 points and 18 rebounds from Julius Randle. Reggie Bullock added 21 points and Mitchell Robinson had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

Chicago Bulls 111-118 Philadelphia 76ers

Furkan Korkmaz scored 31 points to take host Philadelphia 76ers beyond the Chicago Bulls 118-111.

Joel Embiid added 28 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four blocked shots for his thirtieth double-double, while Ben Simmons had 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his fifth triple-double this season. Tobias Harris contributed 14 points for the Sixers, who improved to 24-2 at home.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 32 points, while Luke Kornet added a personal record of 25. 25. Cristiano Felicio had 13 for the Bulls, who lost their fifth place in a row. Thaddeus Young also had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

The Sixers built a 15-point lead, but had to fend off the annoying Bulls with a 56-51 lead with 1:01 remaining in the second quarter. Korkmaz continued his stellar game with 19 points while the Sixers had a 60-55 lead at halftime.

The Bulls came out aggressively and advanced 65-62 with 9:23 remaining in the third. Both teams failed in their final possession of the third and the game was tied at 83.

Embiid opened the room with a jump hook followed by an offensive rebound and a fierce overturn to quickly put the Sixers in four, 87-83. The Sixers began to retire when the newly acquired Glenn Robinson III (10 points) contributed consecutive baskets for a 95-87 lead.

Image:

Ben Simmons divides the Bulls defense



But Chicago crawled within 99-95 when Tomas Satoransky drained a triple from the baseline. Philadelphia scored the next five points to advance 104-95. When LaVine drove to the basket and scored with 4:36 remaining, the Bulls deficit was 106-101.

In the next two Sixers possessions, Korkmaz struck his sixth trey along with a dump for a 111-101 lead.

