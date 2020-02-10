Bobby Berk reveals his personal connection with Brad Pitt

It is not a red carpet without an appearance of Weird eye!
Sunday night, most of the men in Weird eye They made an appearance together at a Hollywood event celebrating the 2020 Oscars. Bobby berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France Y Jonathan Van Ness He shook the red carpet and stopped to chat with E! News about the exciting night ahead. "Healthy limits for dressing, but zero limits when we are all together. That is generally our protocol," Porowski said of his technique for preparing for large events.
When it came to who they were supporting when it came to the grand prizes, Berk shared with the world an interesting fact about his relationship with the Oscar winner. Brad Pitt. "Brad, of course," Berk shared about who he was supporting. "He is from my same high school in Missouri."
It turns out that, before they were both great Hollywood talents, they were only students of Kickapoo High School in Missouri. It is a small world after all!
As to who the other Fab Five teammates were supporting, Van Ness may have had the best answer. "I just want everyone to win," he shared. "I am happy for everyone." Pleasant or not, it did not prevent his co-star Porowski from making fun of his sweet response. "Yes, maybe it's the first time everyone wins. I like that. I like that," he joked.
Little did Van Ness know, it would actually prove to be a fortune teller. He finally left E! The news knows who he was supporting, and it turns out he was right about the money. "I mean, obviously, if I were a betting person, I would say that Joaquin Phoenix He will take him home tonight as Best Actor, but I'm excited that everyone wins, "Van Ness revealed.
I should have taken that bet!
