It is not a red carpet without an appearance of Weird eye!

Sunday night, most of the men in Weird eye They made an appearance together at a Hollywood event celebrating the 2020 Oscars. Bobby berk, Antoni Porowski, Tan France Y Jonathan Van Ness He shook the red carpet and stopped to chat with E! News about the exciting night ahead. "Healthy limits for dressing, but zero limits when we are all together. That is generally our protocol," Porowski said of his technique for preparing for large events.

When it came to who they were supporting when it came to the grand prizes, Berk shared with the world an interesting fact about his relationship with the Oscar winner. Brad Pitt. "Brad, of course," Berk shared about who he was supporting. "He is from my same high school in Missouri."

It turns out that, before they were both great Hollywood talents, they were only students of Kickapoo High School in Missouri. It is a small world after all!