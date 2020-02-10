Blocking noise is more crucial than ever for CU Buffs 16

%MINIFYHTML2e58e7bea29d2b4acd3d8aaefa1b341c11% %MINIFYHTML2e58e7bea29d2b4acd3d8aaefa1b341c12%

When the Colorado Buffaloes started the preseason practice in October, it was a hot topic of conversation. How could a Buffaloes team host legitimate expectations of the NCAA Tournament, and one that would soon be elected second in the Pac-12 Conference preseason survey, handle the noise surrounding the program?

For the most part, the Buffs have handled these external pressures well. However, with four weeks remaining in the regular season, and the program perched in a position it has not enjoyed in more than 50 years, blocking the noise will be a much more crucial feature for the Buffs in February and March than it was in October.

On Monday, after a sweep of Cal and Stanford that gave CU victories in four of their last five games, the Buffs jumped eight places in AP's Top 25 weekly at No. 16. It's the second highest ranking of the 10 years. It was from head coach Tad Boyle, and the Buffs also start the week alone at the top of the Pac-12 standings.

It is the last in a season. CU has been the sole holder of the first place in any conference since the 1968-69 Big Eight regular season championship team, but it is a lonely hanger that may not last long if the Buffs cannot prevail in a big showdown on Thursday. at night in second place, in 17th place in Oregon (7 pm MT, ESPN).

"We just talked about it at our meeting (Monday) before we got to the court," said CU head coach Tad Boyle. “We have four weeks left in the regular season. Now more than ever we have to reaffirm our mutual commitment. Our willingness to sacrifice, which many boys have made this year. Our commitment to play for each other and do what we have to do to try to win the next game. For now, the approach is even more important. Our boys begin to hear the noise. They always listen to noise every day of their life on social networks. We always try to ignore the noise, but it is increasingly difficult to ignore the louder and louder noise.

“At the beginning of the year, everything is in front of you. There is a lot of runway. And now, the track is shortening a bit. We have placed ourselves in a good position, but it is also a very small margin. If we don't win on Thursday, we are no longer in exclusive possession of first place. We know. That is the challenge. "

The Buffs have already been ranked more times this season than any other team in the history of the program, 11 weeks and counting, and occupying the 16th place marks the highest ranking of the CU season. It's the highest that the Buffs have been since they reached No. 15 on January 6, 2014, just six days before Spencer Dinwiddie's knee injury, which ends the season, derailed the season.

"It's time for the truth," said UC shipowner McKinley Wright. "We have to block everyone except us. That could include the family, some of our closest friends. Whoever it is. It's about us right now. We know there's a lot of noise out there. A lot of people talking. Sixteenth in the country, but at this moment the most important thing is to improve today, improve tomorrow, Wednesday and try to compete on Thursday for a championship game. "

D-White invitation

Former Buffs star Derrick White was named on Monday one of the 44 finalists for the 2020 United States Men's Olympic Basketball Team in Tokyo. The San Antonio Spurs guard represented the United States in the 2019 FIBA ​​World Cup last fall. Only two other former Buffs basketball players, Burdette Haldorson (1956 and 1960) and Bob Jeangerard (1956), have competed in the Olympic Games.