Black Chyna presents a new surgically improved chin at the Oscars!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2
Logo

Blac Chyna received a lot of plastic surgery over the years. But his most recent operation, a "chin job," may be the most controversial so far. She unveiled her new face yesterday on the Oscar red carpet.

Some on social networks are surprised that Chyna has been invited to walk the Oscar red carpet in the first place. But they were even more shocked by his new face, especially his chin.

Chyna seems to have gotten a "chin job." Chin enhancement surgery, also called genioplasty, improves the contours of the chin, neck and jaw.

Typically, surgery involves placing an implant around the patient's existing chin bone to increase the size and shape of the chin and achieve a naturally more attractive balance between facial features.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here