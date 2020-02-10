Black Chyna presents a new surgically improved chin at the Oscars!

Blac Chyna received a lot of plastic surgery over the years. But his most recent operation, a "chin job," may be the most controversial so far. She unveiled her new face yesterday on the Oscar red carpet.

Some on social networks are surprised that Chyna has been invited to walk the Oscar red carpet in the first place. But they were even more shocked by his new face, especially his chin.

Chyna seems to have gotten a "chin job." Chin enhancement surgery, also called genioplasty, improves the contours of the chin, neck and jaw.

Typically, surgery involves placing an implant around the patient's existing chin bone to increase the size and shape of the chin and achieve a naturally more attractive balance between facial features.

But genioplasty may also include doctors breaking and then repositioning the patient's jaw to achieve a more chiseled appearance.

When performed by a qualified and experienced cosmetic surgeon, chin enhancement can provide a permanent solution to improve a weak or embedded chin.

Here are some pictures that show the before and after: