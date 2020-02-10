Blac Chyna insists that he deserves to be in the Oscars despite the violent reaction, believes he is a victim of racism

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

His representative stresses that all the rumors surrounding his appearance at the annual event "further highlight the struggle that many African Americans face in the entertainment industry."

Blac Chyna He has broken his silence for the reaction he has been receiving for his appearance at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Through his representative, the television personality makes it clear that he deserves to be in the awards ceremony and believes he is a victim of racism due to all the negative responses.

In a statement sent to TMZ, his representative states that Chyna's status as a black woman who "finds inspiration to support her friends, mentors and other talents who have helped provide a plan for her career" is a sufficient reason why what she deserves to be at the Oscars Her representative then pointed out that her attendance at the event was not different from that of others who were invited despite not having been nominated in any of the categories. But the fact that he is a person of color is what he thinks caused people to be confused.

"Either because of the fact that she is a reality star, a single mother, or the inevitable reminder that she was a former stripper … does nothing to change the narrative that maybe the Oscars really are & # 39; so white & # 39; "said his representative. He said, adding that all the rumor surrounding Chyna's appearance "further highlights the struggle that many African Americans face in the entertainment industry; yes, even during Black History Month."

Chyna surprised everyone when she hit the red carpet with a black velvet dress at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles before the show. As more people questioned why he managed to attend the biggest night in the film industry, the "Rob and Chyna"Alum later revealed that she was the musical producer Christopher Trujillo plus one of the night.

Taking Instagram, he shared a video of her and Christopher on the way while listening to music together. "I went to the Oscars with my award-winning engineer," he said in the caption.