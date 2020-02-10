Billy Porter's Regal Regals after the party don't disappoint

He is back on that again!

Nobody's style game is stronger than the iconic Billy porter. the Attitude The actor appeared and appeared at the Oscars 2020 wearing custom sewing by Deacon Giles. While many thought the surprises were over, Porter arrived at the Oscars after the holidays looking absolutely dazzling in an impressive purple outfit.

Porter jumped from the classic Vanity Fair Oscar party to the Elton John Oscar party while wearing different shades of purple, with a beautiful flowing cape and a large hat. In addition, you could not miss the bag that was balancing at a time of night, that made a great statement. Porter's bag had the words "F – k U Pay Me,quot; written on them, which was clearly a message to the powers in Hollywood.

Porter's appearance for the after party was designed by Christian Siriano who told E! News exclusively about their plans during New York Fashion Week. "We made a really cool look for Billy for the Oscars weekend, so I think it will be fun. Not for the Oscars (real), but for something else and I think it will be really fun," he shared about the daring set.