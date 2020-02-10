Billie Eilish wore Chanel from head to toe on the Oscar red carpet

%MINIFYHTMLb0cab69ce478490b161fdd8862ed836311% %MINIFYHTMLb0cab69ce478490b161fdd8862ed836312%

Billie Eilish performed in the 2020 Oscars during his in memoriam segment, but before that, he walked the red carpet in Chanel from head to toe. It was clear to see which designer Billie chose for the special night, since her outfit was stamped with the double "C,quot; logo of Chanel. Known for wearing oversized clothes, Billie stayed true to fashion and wore a Chanel suit that was too big and even dragged along the ground. She was dressed to the hilt in Chanel and even had the logo on her hair. The suit is from the Autumn 2019 collection of Chanel and accentuated the suit with black nails and black and white shoes.

Fans immediately went to social networks to praise Billie Eilish, not only for her outfit but because she remained true to her own style. It would have been strange for many if Billie had attended the awards ceremony with a designer dress or without the yellow-green fluorescent shade in her hair.

%MINIFYHTMLb0cab69ce478490b161fdd8862ed836313% %MINIFYHTMLb0cab69ce478490b161fdd8862ed836314%

Billie Eilish's photos and videos of her Oscar red carpet debut are becoming viral. You can see Billie posing on the red carpet below.

%MINIFYHTMLb0cab69ce478490b161fdd8862ed836315% %MINIFYHTMLb0cab69ce478490b161fdd8862ed836316% See this post on Instagram Outra que fez different, e eu curti, foi @billieeilish, a Bola da X da music, jogou uma Chaneleira forte, cheia de logos, um shape over, tênis, cabelo verde, unhas gigantestas – essas não gostei, mas já Aceitei, everything or teen world using – A publication shared by Éden José (@edenjose) in February 10, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. PST

And he shared a video of Billie on the red carpet where he posed and the video showed Billie moving in slow motion. It was a great way to see its full appearance and, although what Billie wore was not the norm or the typical red carpet outfit, she is earning high praise from social media users.

Billie also wore a lot of shine and exhibited several large rings, as well as very long and well-groomed nails that presented white circular details on the tips. Billie seems to enjoy large fashion statements, be it her clothes, jewelry or nails!

Billie continued to represent Chanel with her hairstyle and several photos of her hair collected and adorned with Coco Chanel jewelry are circulating on social networks. You can see several photos of Billie Eilish's hairstyle, including her CC hair pieces below.

What did you think of Oscar Chanel's white suit by Billie Eilish? Were you a fan of the look?

Ad

Do you think Billie Eilish should have used something more traditional on the red carpet or do you respect her for being true to herself?



Post views:

two