Billie Eilish surprised at Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph singing at the Oscars

Billie eilish generate some online memes about your reaction to Maya Rudolph Y Kristen WiigHe is performing a medley of songs while presenting an award at the 2020 Academy Awards on Sunday, February 9. It was seen that the 18-year-old singer had an invaluable reaction to the song.

In the awards ceremony, the "Saturday night live"Alumni were used to present the award for Best Production Design and Costume Design, which went to"Little woman"However, before that, the two offered the public a mix of songs that included" These Boots Are Made For Walkin & # 39; "and" Lady in Red, "and were very out of tune.

Apparently, Billie was not impressed by the impromptu performance and made sure to show it through his facial expression. The "Bad Guy" hitter was caught by the camera frowning as she watched from her seat.

The exact moment obviously did not go unnoticed by people on the Internet who reacted quickly on Twitter. "That face of Billie Eillish [sic] was MOOD AF for that whole #Oscars issue," said a Twitter user. Another tweeted: "The reaction of the night was presented by Billie Eilish" with someone else accusing the Grammy-winning singer of disrespecting comedians.

"Billie is not impressed. Children these days don't catch Maya and Kristen," added another, referring to being too young to understand humor. "She is a girl. Anything that happened five years ago is ancient history for her," a fan echoed the feeling.

Meanwhile, a fan defended Billie, writing: "Billie Eilish can quote The office word for word and face face to face in a battle of sarcastic wit with Rainn Wilson. There is no doubt that she understood the humor of Kristen and Maya. "Someone else intervened in the matter:" God forbid that a celebrity does not want to be on camera. Everyone needs to relax. "

Other than that, Billie surprised everyone while she, along with her brother / collaborator Finneas O & # 39; Connell, took the stage to make a version of The Beatles& # 39; "Yesterday".