Bill Weld is counting on the support of a particular type of Republican

%MINIFYHTMLe841de1195ed9d64c4b32fa0032c676011% %MINIFYHTMLe841de1195ed9d64c4b32fa0032c676012%

Bill Weld, the first Republican candidate, and now lonely, who defies President Donald Trump, has been making some high-profile backups before Tuesday's primary in New Hampshire.

The list of titles includes congressmen, governors and presidents of state Republican parties. All also include an additional adjective: "ex,quot;.

%MINIFYHTMLe841de1195ed9d64c4b32fa0032c676013% %MINIFYHTMLe841de1195ed9d64c4b32fa0032c676014%

Weld says it's a trend that reflects more the state of the Republican Party than his own shoelace campaign.

%MINIFYHTMLe841de1195ed9d64c4b32fa0032c676015% %MINIFYHTMLe841de1195ed9d64c4b32fa0032c676016%

The former Massachusetts governor struggled to get the support of elected Republicans in his long-term campaign against Trump, which he announced last April. Trump's most vocal critics in the Senate, from Senator Mitt Romney to Senator Susan Collins, have not intervened in the race. Even Governor Charlie Baker, who has called Weld a "mentor,quot; and often criticized Trump, is watching from the barrier.

"It shows that, like Republican senators in Washington, everyone fears Trump's revenge," Weld said by phone to Boston.com on Sunday night. "It's simply scary."

Canton resident alluded to a recent New York Times essay by Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, who said his Republican colleagues privately admitted the fear that if they broke the ranks of the party in the president's political trial they would face a Trump-backed primary challenger as his The loudest Republican critic in Congress, former representative Mark Sanford, who briefly embarked on a 2020 primary presidential election on his own after losing his seat in 2018. Many of the other Republican Congress critics of the Republican president have opted for leave office on your own, or the party itself. In fact, Weld himself did it briefly to run as a candidate for the vice presidency of the Libertarian Party in 2016.

But following Trump's retributive actions against witnesses of political trial last week, the 74-year-old says the lack of elected support for his 2020 attempt "says something about people who fear the president, but says even more. about the president. "

"The president has shown that he is willing to try to reach and destroy people, including people who have no power over him, simply because they said something or did something that he felt was an attack on him," Weld said. "He can be an individual without political power at all, and will try to destroy the person." This is how your mind works. This is how your character works "

The former governor of libertarian tendency has focused his bet against Trump in New Hampshire, arguing in favor of fiscal conservatism and that Trump be dismissed for his repeated lies and charges of abuse of power.

Weld says he recently began courting former colleagues, sympathizing with his views, for his public support. In the last two weeks, his campaign has launched a series of endorsements from former Republican elected officials, both across the country and in the state of Granite.

Its sponsors include five former Republican congressmen: Iowa representative Jim Leach, Pennsylvania representative William Clinger, Wisconsin representative Tom Petri, California representative Steve Kuykendall and New Jersey representative Dick Zimmer, as well as two former governors, Gary from New Mexico. Johnson (who was Weld's formula partner in 2016) and Christine Todd Whitman of New Jersey.

Last week, Weld’s campaign also announced the incorporation of former New Hampshire House President Doug Scamman, his wife and former state representative Stella Scamman, and former New Hampshire Republican Party President Fergus Cullen to his Directive Commitee.

"Not all Republicans have abandoned our basic principles of fiscal conservatism, limited government and believe character matters," Cullen said in a statement on Monday, calling himself a "traditional Republican."

"I supported candidates like Reagan, the Bush, McCain and Romney," Cullen said. “But the current president is not fit for the position he occupies. If you wish to send a message that you disagree with the tone of this administration or with a president who constantly lies and divides our country, then I urge my Republican colleagues to cast a vote early on Tuesday by Governor Bill Weld. "

The New Hampshire Republican Party and the Republican National Committee did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.

It is not clear how many Republican elementary voters will really support Weld. Even in the State of Granite, Weld survey numbers have struggled to divide into two digits. Meanwhile, Trump's national approval ratings, although underwater among all voters, have ranged around 90 percent among Republican elementary voters. Perhaps reading the writing on the wall, prominent Republican activists of "Never Trump,quot; in New Hampshire recently began urging right-wing independents to vote for a "responsible and eligible,quot; candidate on the Democratic side of the state's open primary elections .

For his part, Weld rejects the notion that his lack of support from acting Republican officials is reflected in his own campaign.

"It is not reflected in us," he said. "It is reflected in President Trump and the other people who refuse to fulfill their constitutional duty out of pure fear. They should resign if they cannot do their duty. Honestly."

As a federal prosecutor in the 1980s, Weld even walked, resigning from the Department of Justice for objections to the lack of ethics of Attorney General Ed Meese at that time.

Weld said Sunday that there are more endorsements of his 2020 campaign by "former officials." Weld said he received some endorsements from "minor lawmakers currently elected in various places," although neither he nor his campaign provided specific names. Vermont Governor Phil Scott, a socially liberal Republican partner, said last May that he would vote for Weld over Trump.

The former governor says he received the private encouragement of some elected Republicans who say "keep doing what you're doing." Weld then paraphrased an old joke by Robert F. Kennedy.

"We are behind you, Bill," he said. "Far behind."