Bill Gates Yacht: Bill Gates buys a hydrogen-powered super yacht of Rs 4.6 billion

SAN FRANCISCO: The co-founder of Microsoft and the second richest man in the world, Bill Gates, has been in charge of a futuristic super yacht that works completely with liquid hydrogen, which means that its only emission is water, for Rs 4.6 billion rupees .

Gates is a regular tourist of superyachts, but he has not owned his own boat and has preferred to rent during his summer trips.

Plans to buy the superyacht were announced at the Monaco Yacht Show last year in December.

In particular, this is the first of its kind that works with liquid hydrogen.

The deluxe liner measures 370 feet long and comprises five complete decks with room for 14 guests, 31 crew members, a gym, yoga studio, beauty salon, massage salon, and cascading pool on its back deck , a news agency reported on Sunday.

Hydrogen fuel works by creating electricity to power a battery and an engine by mixing hydrogen and oxygen in specially treated plates, which combine to form the fuel cell stack.

Fuel cell batteries have allowed engineers to significantly reduce these components to fit perfectly inside a family car, although they are also commonly used to power buses, other larger vehicles and now superyachts, according to Unilad.

