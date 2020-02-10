Home Local News Betts trade officer; Bloom: competitive balance tax "is not an important factor,quot;

The Red Sox made it official on Monday, announcing the agreement that will send Mookie Betts and David Price to Los Angeles.

Price and Betts will address the Dodgers; in return, Boston will receive outfielder Alex Verdugo, box player Jeter Downs and catcher Connor Wong. The Red Sox will also send $ 48 million to Los Angeles to help subsidize the remaining three years and $ 96 million in the Price contract.

The Twins were initially involved in the exchange, but questions about the health of pitcher Brusdar Graterol caused a change in plans over the weekend: the Dodgers ended up adding Downs and Wong to the exchange with the Red Sox, which finally helped To pave the way for things. to complete

