BAZ BAMIGBOYE talks to Renee Zellweger about the return of her career

Renee Zellweger placed the statuette on the table and turned it around and turned it until her panel, freshly engraved with her name, headed towards the spectators.

The 50-year-old woman acknowledged that this Oscar, awarded for her poignant interpretation of Judy Garland, meant much more to her than the one she took home 16 years ago.

His first Academy Award, which he won for his role as a farmer in Cold Mountain in 2004, was his third consecutive nomination.

But now, after a six-year break that began in 2010, his victory on Sunday night echoes Garland's return at the end of his life.

Zellweger has returned to clean up this award season, winning a Golden Globe, a Screen Actors Guild award, a Bafta award and a spirit.

Renee Zellweger acknowledged that this Oscar, awarded for her poignant interpretation of Judy Garland, meant much more to her than the one she took home 16 years ago, writes BAZ BAMIGBOYE. Photo: Zellweger with Bamigboye

And thanks to Judy, the Bridget Jones star is back at the great moment and busier than ever, with enough papers to tie her over the next ten years.

‘Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time. I am sure that this moment is an extension of the celebration of his legacy that began on our film set, "Zellweger told the Dolby Theater on Sunday.

Jacqueline Durran, from North London, celebrated her second Oscar victory for designing the sumptuous costumes in Little Women, writes BAZ BAMIGBOYE

When London-based producer David Livingstone met her to discuss her plan to play Judy Garland in the last months of her life during her Talk of the Town tour, Zellweger immediately intervened.

‘Judy was vulnerable, always hopeful, funny, mischievous. Very smart, but there were a couple of obstacles that were too high, "he told me.

She said she took advantage of Garland's psyche by asking herself: who do you trust? You feel grateful for the work you have, along with work ethics and you don't want to be disappointed. It leaves you in a rather vulnerable place. "

While the Oscar parties were spreading throughout Hollywood on Sunday night, he wanted nothing more than to take off his Armani dress and put on his favorite old jeans, lumberjack shirts and a cap.

Zellweger's victory was also a triumph for the United Kingdom, with Judy backed by BBC Films and Pathe UK.

And in other parts of the ballroom, there were other British success stories. Jacqueline Durran, from North London, celebrated her second Oscar victory by designing the sumptuous costumes in Little Women.

British actress Cynthia Erivo went home empty-handed, but she won a big ovation by performing her song named Stand Up (pictured), writes BAZ BAMIGBOYE

Sir Sam Mendes' 1917 war epic took three awards, while Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the original song award for the biographical film by Elton Rocketman starring Taron Egerton.

British actress Cynthia Erivo went home empty-handed, but she won a big ovation by performing her song named Stand Up.

"I think the nominations may have changed my life a bit," he said while sitting with his mother Edith and his sister Stephanie, who had flown from London as their "dates,quot; for the night.

But it was the South Korean black comedy Parasite that was the biggest success of the night, winning in four categories. Celebrating later, Director Bong Joon-ho avoided champagne and grabbed a bottle of Korean cold beer. "I can get drunk on this," he said, and took a triumphant drink.