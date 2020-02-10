Barr: United States reviews information from Giuliani, others | Trump News

U.S. Attorney General William Barr confirmed on Monday that the U.S. Department of Justice received information from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, before the November elections, but warned that any information from Ukraine should not be taken "to the letter."

Barr spoke at a press conference a day after Republican Senate Judiciary Committee President Lindsey Graham said on the CBS News Face the Nation program that the department had created a process for Giuliani to provide information and the department I would see if it could be verified.

%MINIFYHTMLdb14d4701f6900b4fd70543b4c4cde3811% %MINIFYHTMLdb14d4701f6900b4fd70543b4c4cde3812%

The Department of Justice did not say whether Giuliani's new information meant that an investigation into Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter had been opened.

Plus:

Barr said accepting information from Giuliani was part of a broader "admission process in the field,quot; of the Department of Justice that will be used to assess the "provenance and credibility,quot; of any information about candidates running in presidential elections. November.

"We have to be very careful about any information from Ukraine," Barr told reporters on Monday. "There are many agendas in Ukraine. There are many cross currents, and we cannot accept anything we receive from Ukraine."

Rudy Giuliani focused on Trump's impeachment investigation

"That is true for all the information that comes to the department related to Ukraine, including anything Mr. Giuliani can provide," he added.

The investigators of the Democratic accusation allege that Trump tried to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens for their own political benefit, while Republicans said the Bidens' participation in the country justified a legitimate investigation. To date, there is no evidence of irregularities by the Bidens.

Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, was noted for the investigation and trial by political trial. As an unofficial envoy to Ukraine, he faced criticism from those who said his role often blurred official and unofficial business lines while pressing for investigations on the Bidens.

Since the investigation began, Giuliani has publicly promoted his own investigation into the participation of the Bidens with Ukraine in an attempt to vindicate the president.

The Senate, which voted primarily along the lines of the party, acquitted Trump last week on charges of political trial that he had abused his power to boost investigations and then obstructed Congress by prohibiting his administration from cooperating in the investigation.

Awkward position

Giuliani is also under the scrutiny of federal authorities, which means that the Department of Justice could be putting itself in the awkward position of pretending to work with someone who is actively investigating to gather potentially harmful information against one of the president's political rivals.

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating Giuliani's business, including if he did not register as a foreign agent, according to people familiar with the matter.

Although the department acknowledged that it is receiving and analyzing material from Giuliani, the FBI official number two did not say if that meant that a formal investigation into the Bidens had been initiated.

"I am not going to talk about any investigation like I would never do. We are not talking about open investigations," FBI deputy director David Bowdich said Monday.