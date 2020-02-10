Barnsley vs. Sheff Weds: South Yorkshire police investigate a teenager injured by the baton of an official Football News





A teenager and a police officer were injured in an incident after Barnsley faced Sheffield on Wednesday in Oakwell on Saturday.

South Yorkshire police are investigating after a young soccer fan suffered a head injury following Barnsley's clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

The force confirmed that the 16-year-old boy was injured by the baton of a police officer in an incident after the game at Oakwell on Saturday.

A video was widely shared on social networks showing the incident off the ground following the 1-1 draw with the teenager suffering from life-threatening injuries. The police officer was also treated at the hospital.

Chief superintendent and party commander Sarah Poolman said: "On Saturday, February 8, after Wednesday's game Barnsley v Sheffield, our officers responded to the mess outside the transportation exchange.

"A full and open investigation will be carried out, which will include extended video images, to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident, including actions that led to a 16-year-old boy suffering a head injury from a cane. officer and that an officer was attacked, suffering injuries to the stomach and head.

"The 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The police officer also attended the hospital. Both injuries are not life-threatening."

"A 47-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency services worker. He has been released on investigation.

"If you witnessed the incident or have any video footage, contact 101 citing the incident February 232, 2020."