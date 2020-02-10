Barbra Streisand and Eva Longoria remember Orson Bean in Heartfelt Tribute

%MINIFYHTMLea9706dc544a46b934caa6e32b617c2a11% %MINIFYHTMLea9706dc544a46b934caa6e32b617c2a12%

WENN / Nicky Nelson

The doctor. Quinn, the Medicine Woman actor, who also appeared in & # 39; Desperate Housewives & # 39;, died tragically at age 91 after being hit by two vehicles while trying to cross a street.

Up News Info –

Barbara Streisand Y Eva Longoria has paid tribute to the veteran actor Orson Bean after his tragic death on Friday night, February 7.

The star of "Dr. Quinn, healer" was killed after being hit by two cars while trying to cross a street in Los Angeles. He was 91 years old.

%MINIFYHTMLea9706dc544a46b934caa6e32b617c2a13% %MINIFYHTMLea9706dc544a46b934caa6e32b617c2a14%

Streisand went to Twitter on Saturday to express his gratitude to the late actor and comedian, attributing his television debut in 1961, when Bean served as a guest host for the American talk show "Tonight Starring Jack Paar", and invited her to act.

%MINIFYHTMLea9706dc544a46b934caa6e32b617c2a15% %MINIFYHTMLea9706dc544a46b934caa6e32b617c2a16%

She wrote: "Orson Bean was so sweet. Very kind. He put me on my first television show. Thank you Orson. RIP."

Barbra Streisand wrote a sweet tribute to Orson Bean on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Bean & # 39; s "Desperate housewives"Longoria co-stars and Marcia Cross I have also remembered his veteran cast partner.

"My heart is with Orson Bean's wife and family," Longoria posted on Instagram. "I had the opportunity to act with this legend and it was an absolute joy to be on the set. Always fun, cheerful and kind. Thank you Orson for sharing your talent with me and the rest of the world. RIP #DesperateHousewives."

<br />

"My heart is broken by the widow #AlleyMills and the # OrsonBean family," Cross added in a tweet. "It was a pleasure working with him."

Marcia Cross sent prayers for Orson Bean's family.

Phil Lord was also among those who paid tribute to Orson Bean

The filmmaker Phil Lord was also saddened by the loss of Bean: "Pray a prayer for the legendary, hysterical and dear Orson Bean tonight. He was my neighbor and my friend."The Lego movie"The co-director shared Friday night." He never stopped delighting the public, even when only I received the newspaper. He was such an encouraging, inspiring and energetic mentor as one would expect to know. "