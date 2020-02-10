Bangladeshis in India fear deportation and increase border smuggling | Bangladesh News

%MINIFYHTMLf3eee85fefbc09cfa034ce268f1b034b11% %MINIFYHTMLf3eee85fefbc09cfa034ce268f1b034b12%

Bangladeshis living in India say that the passage of the controversial citizenship law of India and the proposed National Citizens Registry (NRC) has created a "growing climate of hostility,quot; towards Muslims, which has led to an increase in human trafficking along the border between India and Bangladesh.

In December, the Indian parliament passed the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) to grant citizenship to "persecuted,quot; minorities in three neighboring Muslim-majority countries: Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Considered anti-Muslim by critics for making religion a marker of citizenship in an officially secular country, anger over the CAA and fears over the NRC have triggered protests across India, which have seen an unprecedented involvement of the Indian Muslims

Meanwhile, Muslims in Bangladesh, with some living in India for decades, told Al Jazeera that recent developments have generated "hostility,quot; against them and forced them to flee the country, often with the help of smugglers.

Those who flee fear that if they do not leave, the Indian government will send them to various detention centers operating in the Indian state of Assam and other parts of the country.

Forced to flee

Reporting from the Bangladesh side of the 4,000-kilometer (2,500-mile) border shared by the two countries, Bernard Smith of Al Jazeera said that human trafficking has suddenly become a booming business.

Smith reported an influx of people along the border in recent months, with most traffic going in one direction: from India to Bangladesh.

"It is impossible to say exactly how many people illegally cross the border from India to Bangladesh," he said, adding that the border force has arrested at least 500 people in recent months.

"The smugglers tell us that they cross between 40 and 60 people every night," he said.

Munir Hawoldar, a newcomer in his 20s, told Al Jazeera that he had been living in India since he was a baby.

"They have been taking strong measures and there have been arrests. SIxty people from our community were arrested. We have not heard from them. This caused panic and we decided to go to Bangladesh, "he said.

Showing what he said was an Indian work permit, Kuki Begum said she had been living in India with her husband for 11 years.

"It is absolutely clear that the ruling party of India no longer wants any Bangladeshi," he said. "What can we do? We have to live with our dignity and honor, so we came back."

Last month, hundreds of people were left homeless after Indian authorities demolished a poor neighborhood in the city of Bengaluru because of the rumors that it was inhabited by Bangladeshis. It later turned out that all the residents of the slums were Indian citizens.

According to the Indian government, some two million Bangladeshis live in India.

Last month, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in an interview that he "did not understand,quot; why the Indian government approved the CAA and added that "it was not necessary."

Bangladesh is already struggling to deal with 1.2 million Rohingya refugees from Myanmar who fled from what the United Nations calls a genocide that took place in 2017.