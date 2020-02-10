Bangladesh celebrates its first victory in the U19 World Cup cricket | Bangladesh News

%MINIFYHTMLeaa28fd5e4e3539840516af7ed87cb1811% %MINIFYHTMLeaa28fd5e4e3539840516af7ed87cb1812%

Dhaka, Bangladesh – Bangladesh has lifted its first Cricket Under-19 World Cup after beating India, sending the crazy nation of South Asia to cricket for a frenzy of celebrations.

"I cannot express joy in words. It is our first victory in the world cup," said Nihad Ferdous, an ardent cricket fan, who followed the Bangladesh team during the tournament played in South Africa.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLeaa28fd5e4e3539840516af7ed87cb1813% %MINIFYHTMLeaa28fd5e4e3539840516af7ed87cb1814%

"These children have demonstrated so much maturity in their way of becoming champions that we must see it to believe it. We need to feed this group so that they can become international cricket players," Ferdous told Al Jazeera.

%MINIFYHTMLeaa28fd5e4e3539840516af7ed87cb1815% %MINIFYHTMLeaa28fd5e4e3539840516af7ed87cb1816%

The entire nation, Sunday night, watched with the breath held in the low-end final in Potchefstroom, South Africa.

& # 39; Step & # 39;

After the Bangladeshi hitter Rakibul Hasan reached the winning race, a wild celebration began in the streets of Dhaka with thousands of people shouting "Bangladesh, Bangladesh."

I can't express joy in words. It is our first victory in the World Cup. Nihad Ferdous, a cricket fan

The final against India added an additional zeal, since in recent years the cricket rivalry between the two nations has become intense, with the high-ranking Indian team achieving biting victories against the Bangladesh cricket team, popularly known as tigers .

"This is the springboard for our future cricket," said Bangladesh captain Akbar Ali, quoted by the cricinfo.com website.

"And this is just the beginning. We need to maintain momentum and famine when we move to the upper side," said Ali, after leading his team to victory in the flagship event of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Nazmus Salehin, a young cricketer from Kala Bagan Krira Chakra (sports club), said the U19 World Cup victory inspired him to play cricket well.

Salehin, 16, said the captaincy and batting of Bangladesh team captain Ali was exemplary. Ali scored 43 runs and led his team to victory. He was awarded the prize to the man of the party.

"He (Ali) had demonstrated such a character that he could make us believe that while he is there, we would be victorious," he said.

"This victory shows that we have the talent and composure to achieve victory at the highest stage. We are no longer the ones below, but we are a force to take into account," said Salehin.

& # 39; Focus on the basics & # 39;

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said in a cabinet meeting on Monday that the U19 team will be held nationwide upon its return to Bangladesh.

I think we can nurture this U19 team champion and make them excellent professional cricketers. Akram Khan, cricket manager

He also said that the World Cup victory was the best gift for the Mujib Year: Bangladesh celebrates 2020 as the centenary of the birth of the nation's founding father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Hasina is Rahman's daughter.

However, the main sports journalist, Debabrata Mukherjee, warned against "joy," and said it's time to focus on caring for the young team instead of filling them with presents and congratulations.

"As a cricket-loving nation, there is a tendency among us to rejoice with some victories. Instead, we must focus on the basics. The national cricket structure in Bangladesh needs to be improved to nurture these cricketers under the age of 19 .

"World-class cricketers like (Virat) Kohli (India), (Joe) Root (Great Britain) and (Kane) Williamson (New Zealand) have left the U19 cricket tournament and have become some of the best players in the world, "he said.

Akram Khan, chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), said that cricket infrastructure has reached maturity in the last decade or so.

"Our national leagues have greatly improved with the increase in salaries and fees for games received by cricketers. Now, a young cricketer can concentrate only on his game without thinking much about his winnings."

Khan, former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team, said tournaments like the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) also give young cricketers the chance to mingle with international stars and learn from them.

"I think we can nurture this U19 team champion and make them excellent professional cricket players," he said.