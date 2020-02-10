Azerbaijan ruling party wins vote, opposition cries foul | News

The ruling party in Azerbaijan was leading an early parliamentary election called by President Ilham Aliyev on Monday to consolidate power and accelerate economic reforms by replacing the old guard associated with his father.

The candidates of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan (New Azerbaijan) party won about 65 of the 125 seats in the single-chamber parliament, said Mazahir Panakhov, head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), early Monday after counting the results of About 110 districts

A large number of small parties and independent loyalists to the government took almost all the rest.

On Sunday night, Deputy Prime Minister and Executive Secretary of Yeni Azerbaijan, Ali Ahmedov, congratulated his party on "another great victory,quot; after the exit polls launched him to win the majority of seats.

"We thank those who voted in support of our president's policies," Ahmedov told reporters.

The single chamber parliament is elected every five years by voting for individual candidates in constituencies.

Aliyev, who has been in power for 17 years, called the elections in December, nine months before it was formally due.

Officials of his ruling party said the measure was "to support the president's policy on reforms and personnel changes."

In October, Aliyev dismissed his influential chief of staff, Ramiz Mehdiyev, and made other high-profile changes, including the appointment of economist Ali Asadov, 62, as prime minister.

The president criticized the pace of economic reforms and said he wanted to expel government officials who had reached retirement age, a measure considered as an intention to expel people from the era of his father, Heydar Aliyev.

Sunday's elections pitted veteran legislators against young candidates, educated in the West, of the same ruling party in an effort to reform the legislature with more capable technocrats.

Despite its energy resources, the country in the Caspian Sea fights unemployment, and many of the 10 million inhabitants see little benefit from the oil and gas it produces.

The dominant opposition has accused the ruling party, which has ruled for almost three decades, of holding the vote under unfair conditions.

"We are already observing a series of violations in the polling stations where we have observers," the leader of the opposition Musavat Party, Isa Gmbar, told Reuters.

Economic problems

A shock from the ruling elite is not expected to bring any change in foreign policy.

Azerbaijan is not aligned with any large regional group such as the European Union or the Eurasian Economic Union led by Russia and its foreign policy is balanced between Russia, the West and Iran.

Analyst Anar Mammadli said that public anger over economic problems has been growing in the South Caucasus country of nine million people.

"Aliyev chose to hold elections eight months ahead of schedule, as he fears that the feeling of protest will grow further in November," he said.

Aliyev has held power since he was elected in October 2003, two months before the death of his father, who held power for a decade. He won elections in 2008, 2013 and 2018, and two separate referendums removed a two-term presidential limit and extended the presidential term to seven years out of five.

He named his wife Mehriban Aliyeva as first vice president, the second most powerful post after the president, in 2017.

Western nations have courted Azerbaijan for its role as an alternative to Russia in the supply of oil and gas to Europe, but several European bodies and rights groups have accused Aliyev of silencing opponents and dissenting. Baku denies the accusations.