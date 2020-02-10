Azealia Banks defends Blac Chyna against Oscar trolls, but calls her "nobody"

WENN / Brian To

The rapper uses Instagram Stories to defend the personality of television, wondering why black people are roasting the latter "as if there should be a right type of black woman invited to the Oscars."

More people come to Blac ChynaThe defense amid the not-so-pleasant reactions that surpassed its attendance at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards. Among them was Azealia Banks, who went to Instagram Stories on Sunday February 9 to defend and apparently overshadow the personality of television.

She said in her post: "Puzzled why black people are fucking blac chyna at the Oscars as if there should be a right kind of black woman to be invited to the Oscars. They all show their internalized hatred." Appearing that Chyna called Nobody, Azealia added: "A lot of white nobody is invited to the Oscars every year … what the hell is the big deal?"

Azealia Banks defended and shaded Blac Chyna at the same time.

Some people noticed the subtle shadow cast by Azealia. "How did he defend her while simultaneously shading her?" One wondered, and another agreed, "People read but did not understand. She gave him an atrocious compliment." Someone else commented: "It's like a compliment and a disagreement all along with the line & # 39; nobody & # 39 ;! But in general, you're right!"

Chyna became the subject of a trolling when he hit the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Some people were confused about why they managed to get an invitation for the biggest night in the film industry, while others mocked her appearance when they accused the former fiance of Rob kardashian to get under the knife again.

Not a few people had already come out in their defense, with a saying: "Seeing so many negative and unpleasant tweets about Blac Chyna in the TL and most of them are Bl * ck people. They love talking about loving Black Women." until it's someone you think isn't worthy of that courtesy. "Another wrote:" These bitches are too salty that my good sister Blac Chyna is at the Oscars. Uh ** s angry because they weren't invited. "