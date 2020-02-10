Ayushmann Khurrana and Jeetendra Kumar steal the show at Arey Pyaar Kar Le





It is known that Ayushmann Khurrana chooses scripts that are socially relevant and even have a high entertainment coefficient. The actor has reached the right balance between the two and advances successfully in his career at an unforeseen pace. Ayushmann's next Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a love story of two men fighting the world to get married. The film also stars Jeetendra Kumar and has been directed by Hitesh Kewalya. After impressing the audience with the trailer and some songs, today the creators released another song titled Arey Pyaar Kar Le, which is the renamed version of the 80's song Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re. The perennial song by Bappi Lahiri has It was recreated by the master himself for the film and also has a cameo in the song's video, which is really the highlight of the song.

The chemistry of Ayushmann and Jeetendra is at its point as they advance along the track to face each other against their family and navigate. While the music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, it has been sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and Bappi Lahiri and has been written by Vayu. Look at the number of foot pounding here.