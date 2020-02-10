Ayr meeting on Tuesday abandoned due to waterlogging | Racing news





Waterlogging claimed Ayr Tuesday's card

Tuesday's meeting in Ayr has been suspended due to a waterlogged track.

%MINIFYHTMLe757529fc54954842d58d2ea130707da11% %MINIFYHTMLe757529fc54954842d58d2ea130707da12%

A total of 51 millimeters of rain have fallen in place since Saturday and with more rains and strong forecasted winds, the secretary of the course, Graeme Anderson, admits that there is no chance of conditions improving.

He said: "We had 16 mm of rain during the night, which is 51 mm from 5pm on Saturday.

"We have an additional forecast of 10-15 mm along with winds of 50 miles per hour, so it will not improve."

"Leaving aside the flooding, you wouldn't have run this morning just because of the wind and unfortunately it won't improve until Wednesday."

Lingfield was also due to the jump action on stage on Tuesday, but that card was canceled due to waterlogging.

However, there was good news from Plumpton, with Monday's card getting the approval after passing an inspection.