As deaths increase, China tries to accelerate coronavirus tests

Dr. Zhang Xiaochun, who works in a hospital in Wuhan, was dismayed. His patient had had a fever for nine days, and a CT scan showed signs of pneumonia, symptoms of the new coronavirus that spread throughout the central city of China.
But a test to confirm the diagnosis would take at least two days. For Dr. Zhang, that meant a delay in isolating her patient and receiving a life-saving treatment.
Last week, Dr. Zhang began a social media campaign with an urgent call to simplify the detection of the new coronavirus. It was an unusual public effort that quickly found support between public health experts and the government while China deals with one of the deadliest epidemics in its recent history.
"The purpose is to isolate and deal quickly," Dr. Zhang said in a telephone interview. "These are extraordinary measures taken in extraordinary times."
The new coronavirus made more than 40,000 people sick and killed more than 900 people in China. The most affected are the residents of the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, and the surrounding province of Hubei. Hospitals are overwhelmed and medical supplies are scarce, resulting in delays in treatment for thousands of people.
A large bottleneck has been the shortage of nucleic acid test kits used to confirm the presence of the coronavirus. Then, Dr. Zhang proposed that doctors could first use CT scans to detect pneumonia and quickly isolate and treat patients who have it.
CT scans are convenient and can produce immediate results, said Dr. Zhang. Experts say that people infected with the coronavirus could have lesions in both lungs.
Two days after Dr. Zhang published her proposal online, the Chinese government issued the fifth and final edition of its national diagnosis and treatment plan. It included a significant change: doctors in Hubei province should use CT scans to make a clinical diagnosis of suspected coronavirus infections. Test kits would be used to confirm coronavirus infection.
The government's decision to modify the protocol, unusual in its speed, underlined the pressure under which it is located, particularly in the capital of Hubei, Wuhan, a city of 11 million inhabitants where requests from residents desperate for medical help have caused widespread public anger. the The vast majority of deaths in China from the coronavirus have been recorded in Wuhan.
Dr. Joe Chang, a specialist in the radiation oncology department at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, said the use of CT scans to evaluate patients in Hubei made sense.
"The problem now is the number of patients," he said. "No country can be prepared for these types of numbers."
In Wuhan, long lines of people meander through the city's hospitals, and many residents with fever, cough and other symptoms of the virus say they can't get tested.
Yuan Xiuhua, a 49-year-old Wuhan resident, had a fever on January 22 and went to a hospital, where CT scans showed lesions in her lungs. He has repeatedly asked his community district, which prioritizes who is tested for the coronavirus, to give him one, but was told that because there were too many possible cases, it was better to isolate himself at home. Her husband, she said, recently had a fever and diarrhea.
Ms. Yuan said she still called her community district every day to ask for proof.
"They keep saying there are no free places," he said. "They didn't give me any help. They just made me wait."
Faced with criticism for the slow response in the first weeks of the outbreak, Beijing ordered increasingly extreme measures. The Wuhan government was to hospitalize or place all confirmed infected patients in mass quarantine centers.
On Saturday, Jiang Chaoliang, secretary of the Hubei party, the main leader of the province, said the city will concentrate efforts for two days to evaluate all those suspected of being infected.
The need to improve test speeds is a worldwide concern. The World Health Organization said Thursday that it would Send 250,000 test kits to 159 laboratories around the world to help countries diagnose the new virus more quickly. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it would distribute a new faster test to state and international laboratories.
Chinese doctors diagnose the new coronavirus by taking a sample of a throat or nasal swab from a person who has symptoms, such as fever. The samples are transported in batches to laboratories administered by local centers for disease control, where they are placed through machines that use a polymerase chain reaction, a form of D.N.A. Analysis: to detect the virus.
In Hubei, samples are sent to laboratories in hours and on the days when the results are issued. The local health department says that laboratories can perform 6,000 tests a day, but even with staff working 24 hours, there are not enough laboratories to keep up with the workload. The province seeks external help.
More importantly, Hubei is running out of test kits and reagents. Only seven manufacturers have government approval to make test kits for the coronavirus. Its employees have been working overtime to deliver the kits, according to local news reports. Newer test kits are being prepared, but it is not clear when they will be ready for use.
Dr. Joseph Tsang Kay Yan, an infectious disease specialist in Hong Kong, said health authorities in China should use test kits more widely to get a clearer idea of the epidemic. He warned that the main disadvantage of using CT scans would be the lack of patients with mild symptoms, which increases the risk of spreading the infection.
in a In a study published Tuesday by Radiology, researchers found that of 21 patients with the coronavirus in China last month, three initially had normal chest CT scans. "We cannot rely solely on CT to completely exclude the presence of the virus," said lead study author Michael Chung, an assistant professor in the Department of Diagnosis, Interventional and Molecular Radiology at the Mount Sinai Health System in New York.
There is also some risk of radiation exposure from CT images, although the small doses used in routine tests are usually safe. Children should avoid these tests to minimize their exposure, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in 2018, in their guidelines on how doctors should manage head injuries.
For many in Wuhan, testing delays are a matter of life or death.
Li Jiasheng, 32, has the coronavirus and is concerned that his 62-year-old father also has it. He said that when the elderly Mr. Li, who has pneumonia, took the nucleic acid test, the result was negative.
You must take another test, but nobody knows how long it will take.
"Waiting in line for the test takes time, and you have to take more time to wait for the test results," said young Mr. Li. "Does my father have so much time to wait?"
Amber Wang and Yiwei Wang contributed to the investigation.