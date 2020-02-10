As deaths increase, China tries to accelerate coronavirus tests

The government's decision to modify the protocol, unusual in its speed, underlined the pressure under which it is located, particularly in the capital of Hubei, Wuhan, a city of 11 million inhabitants where requests from residents desperate for medical help have caused widespread public anger. the The vast majority of deaths in China from the coronavirus have been recorded in Wuhan.

Where has the virus spread?

You can follow his movement with this map. How is the United States being affected?

There have been at least a dozen cases. US citizens and permanent residents flying to the United States from China are now subject to a two-week quarantine. What happens if I am traveling?

Several countries, including the United States, have discouraged trips to China, and several airlines have canceled flights. Many travelers have remained in limbo while seeking to change or cancel reservations. How do I keep myself and others safe?

Washing your hands is the most important thing you can do.



Dr. Joe Chang, a specialist in the radiation oncology department at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, said the use of CT scans to evaluate patients in Hubei made sense.

"The problem now is the number of patients," he said. "No country can be prepared for these types of numbers."

In Wuhan, long lines of people meander through the city's hospitals, and many residents with fever, cough and other symptoms of the virus say they can't get tested.

Yuan Xiuhua, a 49-year-old Wuhan resident, had a fever on January 22 and went to a hospital, where CT scans showed lesions in her lungs. He has repeatedly asked his community district, which prioritizes who is tested for the coronavirus, to give him one, but was told that because there were too many possible cases, it was better to isolate himself at home. Her husband, she said, recently had a fever and diarrhea.

Ms. Yuan said she still called her community district every day to ask for proof.

"They keep saying there are no free places," he said. "They didn't give me any help. They just made me wait."

Faced with criticism for the slow response in the first weeks of the outbreak, Beijing ordered increasingly extreme measures. The Wuhan government was to hospitalize or place all confirmed infected patients in mass quarantine centers.