Artist of the week: Demi Lovato

%MINIFYHTML4f80fc872f96b5a06a37936a4baede1111% %MINIFYHTML4f80fc872f96b5a06a37936a4baede1112%

His powerful return to the music industry has been receiving praise from other musicians and critics, while his new song & # 39; Anyone & # 39; It has had good results in the lists.

Up News Info –

Not only Demi lovato She is a very talented singer who has been blessed with a beautiful voice to sing, but she is also one who embraces her personal struggles and turns her into an art. His powerful return at the 62nd Annual Recording Academy Awards is proof of that, as it touched the hearts of many people with his emotional interpretation of his new song "Anyone."

His raw performance at the award-winning event won praise from fans and other celebrities. Pink, for example, admitted having been shot down by Demi's set. "I'm so glad you're here to sing those words, to sing like that. You just gave the whole world a gift straight from the heart." Selena GomezOn the other hand, he said: "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful, inspiring and FEARED this moment was. Demi, I'm so happy for you. Thank you for your courage and courage."

%MINIFYHTML4f80fc872f96b5a06a37936a4baede1113% %MINIFYHTML4f80fc872f96b5a06a37936a4baede1114%

After the presentation of "Anyone," which he described as a "cry for help," Demi released the song and soon topped iTunes on the US sales list of all-genre songs for four days in a row. It also obtained a million transmissions worldwide in a very short time and became the most downloaded song in the US. UU. Grammy Day with more than 11,500 sales on the day of the program and more than 27,000 sales within 24 hours of its performance. Meanwhile, a video of the performance accumulated more than 9 million visits in less than a week.

%MINIFYHTML4f80fc872f96b5a06a37936a4baede1115% %MINIFYHTML4f80fc872f96b5a06a37936a4baede1116%

Given his performance on the daily music charts, as well as the positive responses the song got, it was not obvious that "Anyone" started quite well on the weekly list. The song debuted at number 34 on Billboard & # 39; s Hot 100 and reached the top of the digital song sales list. He marked Demi's first single number 1 on the list.

Seeing all the loves he received for the song, Demi admitted in an interview that he is "grateful that the response has been so incredible" and thought that "people can hear that song for what it is, which is a very plea emotional. " for anyone who listens. "