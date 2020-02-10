Arm: Arm, owned by SoftBank, will launch a new AI chip for small devices – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML1cd0d0c9a516321f64e28af6bd7b323f11% %MINIFYHTML1cd0d0c9a516321f64e28af6bd7b323f12%

Arm Ltd, a semiconductor technology company owned by SoftBank Group, introduced a chip technology aimed at putting artificial intelligence functions on small devices, such as sensors designed to detect patterns in human speech or other data streams.

Arm, which provides chip technology to mobile phone semiconductor providers such as Qualcomm and end device manufacturers such as Apple, has diversified its customer base in recent years to markets such as driverless cars.

It has also expanded to specific areas such as the "Internet of things,quot;, in which many everyday devices, such as traffic lights or agricultural irrigation systems, will be equipped with sensors connected to the Internet and will be automated.

Arm launched the new Cortex M55 processor on Monday along with what it calls its "neural processing unit,quot; Ethos-U55.

The chips with the technology will reach the market in 2021 and its goal is to carry out the special types of mathematics that artificial intelligence (AI) software needs that can detect vibrations or choose spoken keywords from a user.

The chips are designed to work with very low amounts of electricity. This allows devices such as sensors to last for years at a time with a small battery and only connect to the Internet when necessary.

Minimizing Internet connections can help protect privacy by processing data locally and sending only what is needed to remote servers while the rest is discarded, Arm executives said.

Many fields, such as health care, will require data to be processed locally, with little or no results sent to remote servers, Dipti Vachani, senior vice president and general manager of the automotive and internet business line at Reuters, told Reuters. Arm's stuff.

"You may not want that data to move," Vachani said.

The new technology "will give you low power processing, to process the data where it best suits, where you want to save that data."

