Apple iCloud Android App: How to use Apple iCloud on Android smartphones

If you have ever used an Apple device, you should keep in mind that the company keeps all its data, including photos, videos, reminders, notes and more in iCloud. Following the history of Apple and Android applications, the only application developed by Apple for Android is Apple Music.

That said, on paper, it is virtually impossible to get an iCloud application for Android smartphones. But there is an alternative solution that allows Android smartphone users to take advantage of several iCloud services. Do you wonder how? Follow our guide step by step.

Well, the only way to access iCloud on Android smartphones is through a browser. Although the experience is not as fluid as the application, however, it does the job. Using the browser, users can upload photos and videos, download content, verify storage space and more. Users can also use the Find My iPhone feature to locate their connected Apple device.

one) %MINIFYHTML0028b64de300bc52802bdef15fd0726915% %MINIFYHTML0028b64de300bc52802bdef15fd0726916% To access iCloud on Android, open any browser and type icloud.com in the URL



two) Now, log in with the Apple account login credentials



3) Once you are logged in, you can choose from the options you want to use.



Note that not all iCloud functions work on Android, such as automatic synchronization, reminders, notes, etc. The best part here is that the Find my iPhone function works perfectly.

Also, if you are using a browser that supports web applications such as Google Chrome, you can even make iCloud.com an application on your Android smartphone. To do this, open icloud.com and then touch three dots in the upper right corner and select "Add to home screen,quot;.

