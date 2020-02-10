Antarctic penguin colonies decrease 77 percent in 50 years | News

Researchers studying chinstrap penguins in Antarctica have found drastic reductions in many colonies, and some have declined by up to 77 percent since their last survey almost 50 years ago.

Scientists on a Greenpeace expedition to the region discovered that each colony surveyed on Elephant Island, an important habitat northeast of the Antarctic Peninsula, had declined.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLe0c3fd5873b6ecdc9b03999e349c0a7011% %MINIFYHTMLe0c3fd5873b6ecdc9b03999e349c0a7012%

The number of chinstrap penguins on Elephant Island has declined by almost 60 percent since the last survey in 1971, with a total count of only 52,786 breeding pairs of chinstrap penguins, plummeting from estimates of previous surveys of approximately 122,550 couples

"Such significant declines suggest that the Southern Ocean ecosystem has fundamentally changed for 50 years, and that the impacts of this are affecting the food web to species such as chinstrap penguins," said Heather J Lynch, associate professor of ecology and evolution. in New Stony Brook University of York, and one of the leaders of the expedition.

"While several factors may play a role, all the evidence we have points to climate change as responsible for the changes we are seeing."

To complete the study, an observer must count each penguin nest, one by one, and repeat the count three times within a 5 percent margin to ensure accuracy. It is often easier to find a high point with a good view, and use landmarks such as rocks and other terrain features to visually divide large groups of birds.

A colony of chinstrap penguins in front of a glacier on Elephant Island in Antarctica (Christian Aslund / Greenpeace)

Elephant Island is home to one of the largest populations of chinstrap penguins in the world, but has only been ornithologically inspected once in 1971, by an expedition of the British Joint Services.

Activists this week have been installing ice sculptures of penguins "disappearing,quot; in capitals around the world, from Seoul to London and from Buenos Aires to Cape Town, to demand urgent measures to protect the wildlife of the oceans with a Global Ocean Treaty.

"As wildlife struggles, we urgently need sanctuaries free of harmful human activity, not only in Antarctica, but in all the world's oceans, so marine life like penguins has the space to recover from human activity and adapt to our rapidly changing climate, "said Frida Bengtsson of the Protect the Oceans of Greenpeace campaign.

"To do that, it is imperative that governments agree to a global ocean Treaty this year."

The team of scientists, from Stony Brook and Northeastern University in Boston, has also been studying a series of large, but relatively unknown, chinstrap penguin colonies on Low Island, using manual and drone surveying techniques. This will be the first time that the island, which is believed to have around 100,000 breeding pairs of chinstrap penguins, has been properly inspected from the land, with results below.

Two of Greenpeace's ships, Esperanza and Arctic Sunrise, are in Antarctica in the final leg of the group's "pole-to-pole,quot; expedition, documenting threats to the world's oceans.

Activists want to establish three Antarctic sanctuaries to offer protection to the colonies of chinstrap penguins and other species. The proposal for a global ocean Treaty, which will be discussed at the United Nations in March, could lay the groundwork for a network of ocean sanctuaries, covering 30 percent of the world's oceans by the end of this decade.

"We need to move on to the next level, beyond simply expressing our opinions," said the representative of the European Union after the previous round of talks about a new treaty. The draft treaty provided a good basis, he said. "The world is watching us … We want (the conference) to send a strong message in favor of protecting our oceans collaboratively."