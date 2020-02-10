Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Merkel's anointed successor, will resign as party leader

BERLIN – The anointed successor of Chancellor Angela Merkel, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, said Monday that she would resign as leader of the party and would no longer seek the highest position in the country, which adds to the political uncertainty in the most important democracy of Europe.

The announcement followed five days of political turmoil, in which the local chapter of the Christian Democratic Union in the eastern state of Thuringia voted for the same candidate as the far-right Alternative for Germany, which sparked a national protest.

The measure challenged Ms. Kramp-Karrenbauer, who as a party leader had given clear orders not to collaborate with the Alternative for Germany at any level.