An Alzheimer's drug trial fails: "We have nothing now,quot;

The study aimed to show that Alzheimer's disease could stop if treatment began before symptoms arose. The participants were the best candidates scientists could find: still healthy, but with a rare genetic mutation that guaranteed they would develop dementia.

For five years, on average, volunteers received infusions or monthly injections of one of the two experimental medications, along with annual blood tests, brain scans, spinal punctures, and cognitive tests.

%MINIFYHTML28f884957c2af9b00d361e66947b8b9f11% %MINIFYHTML28f884957c2af9b00d361e66947b8b9f12%

Now, the verdict is in: the drugs did nothing to curb or stop cognitive impairment in these subjects, fading the hopes of scientists.

"I am shocked," said Dr. Randall Bateman, a neurologist at the University of Washington in St. Louis and principal investigator of the study. "It was really overwhelming."