An Alzheimer's drug trial fails: "We have nothing now,quot;

The study aimed to show that Alzheimer's disease could stop if treatment began before symptoms arose. The participants were the best candidates scientists could find: still healthy, but with a rare genetic mutation that guaranteed they would develop dementia.
For five years, on average, volunteers received infusions or monthly injections of one of the two experimental medications, along with annual blood tests, brain scans, spinal punctures, and cognitive tests.
Now, the verdict is in: the drugs did nothing to curb or stop cognitive impairment in these subjects, fading the hopes of scientists.
"I am shocked," said Dr. Randall Bateman, a neurologist at the University of Washington in St. Louis and principal investigator of the study. "It was really overwhelming."
The results are a big disappointment, the scientists said, but not a coup de grace. The medications did not work, but the problems can be repairable: perhaps the doses were too low or should have been given to much younger patients.
Few experts want to give up the hypothesis that amyloid plaques in the brain are intimately involved in Alzheimer's disease.
Data from this international study, called DIAN-TU, are still being analyzed and will be presented on April 2 at scientific conferences in Vienna in April and in Amsterdam in July.
The trial was sponsored by the University of Washington in St. Louis, two pharmaceutical companies that supplied the drugs, Eli Lilly and Roche, with a subsidiary, Genentech, the National Institutes of Health and philanthropy, including the Alzheimer's Association.
The study was small, with only 194 participants: 52 took a medicine called gantenerumab, manufactured by Roche, and an equal number who tested solanezumab, manufactured by Eli Lilly. Most subjects had no symptoms; Some experienced very mild early symptoms. About 40 family members served as a comparison group and received no medication.
The volunteers carried genetic mutations that cause an overproduction of amyloid, which accumulates in hard plaques in the brain. That is enough to always cause Alzheimer's disease. Experimental drugs attacked amyloid, and scientists such as Dr. Bateman had expected them to prevent cognitive impairment.
The participants in DIAN-TU were younger than typical Alzheimer's patients and still had no other brain abnormalities, such as mini strokes. It was hoped that success in this trial would demonstrate that defeating Alzheimer's was possible.
"This was a bold experiment driven by a deep unmet medical need in these patients," said Dr. Daniel Skovronsky, scientific director of Eli Lilly.
Now companies and academic researchers must face a worrying question: is it time to stop emphasizing the development of anti-amyloid drugs for Alzheimer's disease?
Studies of anti-amyloid medications in older people are still ongoing. Scientists are testing the drugs in another group similar to DIAN-TU: A large family in Colombia also carries a genetic mutation that leads to early Alzheimer's disease.
But studies of anti-amyloid medications completed so far have repeatedly failed. Companies have spent billions of dollars on drugs. Some, like Pfizer, have left the race altogether.
Many researchers say they are not yet ready to give up.
The disease, they point out, always progresses in the same way: amyloid builds up in the brain and then a tangled protein, like spaghetti, tau, appears and neurons die.
“Amyloid and tau define the disease. Bingo, "said Dr. Ronald Petersen, director of the Alzheimer's Disease Research Center at the Mayo Clinic." Not attacking amyloid makes no sense. "
Dr. Richard Hodes, director of the National Institute on Aging, said that it is not yet known how well the two experimental medications in the study eliminated the amyloid brains of the subjects. That will require more analysis.
But the institute has already awarded a grant for another study of people with rare genetic mutations. This time, treatment with anti-amyloid medications will begin even earlier, perhaps decades before they are expected to have symptoms.
Even so, said Dr. Hodes, researchers should start analyzing other drug targets.
The Alzheimer's medications currently in Phase 3 trials, which are meant to show that a medication really works, are predominantly anti-amyloid medications. But initial studies focus on possible new methods to prevent and treat Alzheimer's, said Dr. Hodes.
"Of 46 pharmacological trials, 30 have different objectives than amyloid," he added. "We are on our way to moving towards these other potential objectives,quot;
At the University of Washington in St. Louis, Dr. Bateman is still surprised by the failure of the study, even though he knows the sad history of Alzheimer's studies.
"More than 300 failed trials, okay, what are the odds,quot; that your success has been successful, Dr. Bateman wondered. “Numerically, you have to say that they are not good. But I really thought we had stacked the cover. "
Your heart is with the participants who are destined to get this deadly disease. "Oh my god," he said. "We have nothing now to treat these people."
Researchers do not even have a quick way to notify participants of the results. The team needs the approval of an institutional review board to send notification letters, and that may take some time.
It is not feasible to call each participant, said Judy Martin Finch, a university spokeswoman. Instead, the university published a press release on its website at midnight Sunday.
Marty Reiswig, 41, a study participant living in Denver, learned about the results this morning while searching online and through a private Facebook group of people with rare genetic mutations that lead to Alzheimer's disease.
For five years, a nurse has come to the house to give her an infusion of solanezumab, and once a year she traveled to the University of Washington in St. Louis for extensive clinical and cognitive tests.
When he saw the news, he and his wife sat in stunned silence. The average age of onset of Alzheimer's disease in his family is 47 years.
"We had high hopes," Reiswig said. "The devastating part for me is that I really hoped this would change the world."