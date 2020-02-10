Amy Klobuchar's experiences explode in momentum and campaign donations after a strong debate performance – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Exactly one year ago, Senator Amy Klobuchar announced her candidacy on a snowy February afternoon near the Stone Arch Bridge. The last 72 hours have been the best of the year for her, but the question is whether that will be enough for her.

"We have a newcomer at the White House … I think having some experience is a good thing," Klobuchar said in Friday's debate in New Hampshire.

His performance in the debate has received high praise. In 48 hours, donors contributed $ 3 million to their campaign, and two surveys conducted since the debate show their growing.

"I woke up this morning and discovered that not in a survey, but in two, including the Boston Globe, we are now number three in this state," Klobuchar said.

Exactly a year has passed since thousands of supporters came to Minneapolis for their presidential launch announcement in a snowstorm. In the year since he arrived beyond the best known candidates who were forced to leave.

She invested resources and time in Iowa and finished fifth: another fifth in New Hampshire could mean trouble.

"She is at a really critical juncture here," said Professor David Schultz. "Let's say he was going to be in fifth place behind the other four runners. I can say that he is probably finishing his campaign."

The next two contests are the Nevada committees on February 22 and the primary on February 29 in South Carolina. Two states where Klobuchar has much less organization. In South Carolina, at least 60% of democratic voters are African-American, a group they have struggled with.

"Klobuchar almost doesn't register with people of color, so that will be his challenge," said Schultz.

Whatever your final in New Hampshire, Senator Klobuchar will surely be in the race until Super Tuesday, which is March 3, when 14 states, including Minnesota, have competitions. On Super Tuesday, 34% of the total delegates to the convention will be elected.